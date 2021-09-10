Area Girls Tennis: Flyers unend Mora





MORA Claire Kimman won her No. 4 singles match 6-1, 6-0 to Little Falls to help them beat Mora 4-3 in a Granite Ridge Conference game on Thursday, September 9. Jenna Athmann and Hailey McDuffee also won a three-set match 2-6, 6-1, 6-2 on No.2 doubles for the Flyers. Little Falls 4, Mora 3 singles No. 1: Ada Krueger (M) defeats. Tori Gottwaldt 6-0, 6-0 No. 2: Maren defeats Ryan (M). Alexis Vonburge 2-6, 6-2, 6-2 No. 3: Ashley Hagen (LF) defeats. Parker Ennis 6-1, 6-3 No. 4: Claire Kimman (LF) defeats. Sophie Peterson 6-1, 6-0 doubles No. 1: Beth beats Ahlin-Julia Vetsch (LF). Ria Edberg-Emma Anderson 6-2, 6-2 No. 2: Jenna beats Athmann-Hailey McDuffee (LF). Annelise Moe-Hazel Cardu 2-6, 6-1, 6-2 No. 3: Laureen Kongray-Teageen defeats Oslin (M). Elise Ballove-Alexis Nelson 6-1, 7-6 Conference: LF 1-0. General: LF 2-4. Following: Little Falls at Foley 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 14. PERHAM Ellen Silgen and Isabelle Vigineri won at No. 1 doubles 6-2, 6-3 when the Crosby-Ironton Rangers fell 4-3 to Perham on Thursday, September 9 in a Mid-State Conference game. Brooke Johnson and Melanie Severson won #3 in doubles and Tori Oehrlein won #4 in singles for the Rangers. Perham 4, Crosby Ironton 3 singles no. 1: Malorie Belka (P) def. Monica Stokman 6-4, 6-2 New. 2: LaVonne defeats Lindberg (P). Ella Lewandowski 6-1, 6-2 No. 3: Avery Malone (P) beats. Margaret Silgen 6-4, 7-5 New. 4: Tori Oehrlein (CI) def. Price Anderson 4-6, 7-5, 10-7 doubles No. 1: Ellen Silgen-Isabelle Vigineiri (CI) def. Trinity Covington-Jane Gunmondson 6-2, 6-3 No. 2: Maryn Rodnicki-Morgan Smith (P) defeats. Sydney Roberts Hailey Wynn 6-2, 6-2 No. 3: Brooke Johnson-Melanie Severson (CI) def. Eva Vanverbryn-Addison Zimmerman 1-6, 6-4, 6-1 Conference: CI 0-2. Overall: CI 5-6. Following: Crosby-Ironton at Pine City Tournament 8pm Saturday, September 11. EVELETH Aliyah Fayaz and Alex Brucker lost their match 6-2, 6-2 in the No. 3 doubles when Aitkin fell to Eveleth-Gilbert 7-0 on Thursday, September 9. Eveleth Gilbert 7, Aitkin 0 singles No. 1: Lydia Delich (EG) def. Breanna Hines 6-0, 6-0 No. 2: Katelyn Torres (EG) defeats. Macy Paulbeck 6-0, 6-0 New. 3: Julia Lindseth (EG) def. Madi Lehrer 6-0, 6-0 No. 4: Mayme Scott (EG) def. Kayli Bill 6-1, 6-0 doubles No. 1: Anna Beaudette-Mylee Young (EG) defeats. Ashlyn Berg-Sam Lot 6-1, 6-2 No. 2: Alyssa Granek-Aya Troutwine (EG) def. Sophie Ryan-Katelyn Welle 6-0, 6-1 No. 3: Hanna Beldo-Alex Flannigan (EG) def. Aliyah Fayaz-Alex Brucker 6-2, 6-2 Overall: a 0-5. Following: Aitkin at Pine City Tournament 8pm Saturday, September 11. OSAKIS Kenra Otte and Rylee Kapsner of Pierz lost a close three-set match at No. 2, doubling 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 in a 7-0 loss to Osakis on Thursday, September 9. Maddie Andrea also lost a three-set match at No. 1 6-3, 6-7, 6-2 to the Pioneers. Osakis 7, wash 0 singles No. 1: Mara VanNyhuis (O) defeats. Maddie Andrea 6-3, 6-7, 6-2 No. 2: Leah defeats Maddock (O). Megan Girtz 6-0, 6-1 No. 3: Kennedy George (O) def. Chrissy Schaefer 6-2, 6-4 New. 4: Lexi defeats Spychalla (O). Alex Thielen 6-1, 6-2 doubles No. 1: Ellie defeats George-Larissa Hoffarth (O). Morgan Pohlkamp-Britney Schommer 5-7, 6-3, 6-1 New. 2: Mackenzie defeats Lien-Tessa Stanek (O). Kenna Otte-Rylee Kapsner 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 No. 3: Bria Hoffarth-Madeline Anderson (O) def. Cameryn Herold-Summer Woitalla 6-0, 6-2 General: Prz 2-8. Following: Pierz at Pine City Tournament 8pm Saturday, September 11.

