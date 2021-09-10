Sean Manaea Dominates White Sox as As Take Series

OAKLAND, California The White Sox had no answer for southpaw Sean Manaea, who struckout nine batters in seven dominant innings on Thursday in the Athletics 3-1 victory.

Manaea (9-9) gave up one run and five hits in his first win since July 28.

The most important thing was his command, said Sox manager Tony La Russa. He’s got good stuff, but he kept it off center of the plate the whole game.

It has a good life, so when guys get a hold of it, they really haven’t gotten much out of it. Give him credit.

The Sox dropped two out of three games for the Royals and Athletics during the road trip.

Well, I’ll be fine, I just need to get better, said La Russa.

Notice it, work on it and improve it. That’s what we need to do for the next 20-plus games.

Jose Abreu had two hits and ran for the Sox, who have lost 10 of their last 11 regular-season games at the Oakland Coliseum.

Tony Kemp gave the As the lead with a runscoring triple against Reynaldo Lopez (3-2) in the second inning.

The Sox tied the score when Abreu singled for Cesar Hernandez in the third, giving him 104 RBI.

But Oakland answered with two unearned runs in the bottom of the third. Lopez tried to knock out Starling Marte at second base, but his throw went into midfield, enabling Marte to score and Matt Olson to move from first to third base. Matt Chapman then drove into Olson with a sacrifice fly.

Former Cubs reliever Andrew Chafin threw a scoreless ninth inning for his third save.

Lopez gave up three runs (one earned) and six hits in five innings.

I had to go through a few things, Lopez said. My stuff was not as good as usual. Today was one of those days that you have to fight through, and even though I didn’t have my best gear, I was able to get through five innings. I have made a mistake; I paid for it.

La Russa was quite pleased with Lopez’s performance.

A sliding error that hurt, La Russa said. He helped us through five. Only three runs on the board. He did his thing.

In the second half of the game we were able to prevent more points being scored. You started to think that maybe we could win it. I thought we were in a good position to come back, and we weren’t.

Tim Anderson (injured list), Eloy Jimenez (dirty ball from knee Tuesday) and Yoan Moncada (half-time) did not play.

The Sox are 26-25 since the All-Star break and 1-6-1 in the road series since the break.