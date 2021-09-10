SEC dominance of ACC gives Vols pressure vs. pitt





Despite rebuilding as a program, Tennessee football is now under pressure to avoid being the only SEC team to fail to do anything within the first two weeks of the season. That one thing dominates an ACC team. It’s no secret that last week was a terrible one for the ACC. The league went 6-6 in non-conference games, and that includes two losses for Group of Five schools. It went 0-4 against Power Five programs. Included in that 0-4 record is a 0-3 record against the SEC. The Miami Hurricanes lost to the Alabama Crimson Tide, the Clemson Tigers lost to the Georgia Bulldogs, and the Louisville Cardinals lost to the Ole Miss Rebels. There are two more SEC/ACC matchups this week: the NC State Wolfpack against the Mississippi State Bulldogs and Tennessee football against the Pittsburgh Panthers. Suddenly, the Vols have a lot going for them. Despite being underdogs, it would be an embarrassment to the SEC if Rocky Top were the only program to lose to an ACC school. Sure, MSU could lose to NC State, but given the inconsistencies of Mike Leach’s teams in the past, last week’s struggle with the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs suggests they will take out Dave Doeren’s team next week. That’s how his program works. Even if NC State wins, do the Vols want to be in a losing category with Mississippi State? If you look back at the history of the SEC, that would be a big indictment of how far the program has fallen over the years. To make matters worse, UT and Mississippi State are the only two SEC teams to play their ACC foes at home. Alabama, Georgia and Ole Miss all won at neutral last week. Like the Vols, MSU is an underdog at home. Of course, it would also be a bit more forgivable if MSU lost to NC State, because that’s a cross-border top 25 program this year. Pitt could go to a bowling match, but no one considers them a potential top 25 contender. Pat Narduzzi consistently keeps them at a level just above average. After this week, the only SEC-ACC matchup for the final weekend of the regular season is the Missouri Tigers against the Boston College Eagles in Week 4. That’s another one that could go either way, but you could easily see that Mizzou and MSU win and then lose Tennessee football. At that point, they would live with that embarrassment for the entire regular season. They would have company in the final week of the games, as Clemson will then beat the South Carolina Gamecocks. However, Georgia will almost certainly beat the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and the Florida Gators will almost certainly beat the Florida State Seminoles. Louisville against the Kentucky Wildcats is a toss-up. However, there is a way for Tennessee Football to avoid that whole problem, and it involves beating Pitt this week. However, relying on the Vols taking the best route to avoid humiliation has not been a good strategy in recent history.

