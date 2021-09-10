Sports
Wissahickon buns; Neeld scores 2 in Lower Moreland win – PA Prep Live
Wissahickon 8, Hatboro-Horsham 0 >> Riley Ball scored a hat-trick while Brynne Miller had a goal and three assists as Wissahickon rolled to a SOL Liberty Division victory on Thursday.
Kendall Crowley scored two goals for the Trojans (2-0-0, 1-0-0), who scored three times in both the second and third quarters.
Audrey Walsh and Caroline Kirkpatrick each scored a goal for Wiss, while Julia Schools, Kayla Pak, Kate Lovensheimer, Ella Hummel and Avery Mullin all provided assists.
Crowley tallied the first two goals of the game, both assists from Miller, with Ball scoring her first goal at 3:58 in the second quarter. Kirkpatrick found the back of the cage four seconds before half time to make it 4-0.
Ball scored the first two goals of the third, with Audrey Walsh scoring for a 7-0 at 6:08 in the quarter. Miller added the last goal at 5:03 in the fourth.
Lower Moreland 3, Upper Moreland 0 >> Liz Neeld had two goals, scoring in the first and third quarters as the visiting Lions ruled out Upper for a SOL Freedom Division victory.
Meredith Lutter scored a goal and an assist, goalkeeper Sarah Rosala made eight saves while Kathleen Chen made five defensive saves for Lower Moreland (2-0-0, 1-0-0).
Goalkeeper Emma Hurley had 15 saves for the Golden Bears (0-2-0, 0-1-0).
Neeld scored the opening goal of the game at 5:12 in the first quarter after an assist from Lutter. Neeld batted for her second at 9:58 in the third quarter, while Lutter scored the assist from Jess Pachmans for a 3-0 lead at 7:45 in the third.
Emma Hurley had a fantastic game in goal, said Upper Moreland coach Marissa Elizardo. She came up with some great saves that kept us in the game and got the rest of the team going. We played a good first half. We came out slow in the 3rd quarter and conceded 2 quick goals. As a team we have to work on putting together 60 minutes of hockey.
Jenna Piantieri gave us a spark on offense after going from defense to center. We had some exciting attacking moments towards the end of the game and we hope to carry that momentum into tomorrow’s game.
Plymouth Whitemarsh 1, Quakertown 0 >> Hailey Copestick scored the lone goal as the visiting Plymouth Whitemarsh kicked off the season with a shutout win at SOL Liberty.
Goalie Rosalie Montemayor made six saves while Carley McGee made a defensive save for the Colonials.
New Hope-Solebury 1, Springfield (Montco) 0 >> Kate Thistlewait scored on a penalty in the first quarter and that was the only goal in the end as New Hope-Solebury took a SOL Freedom Division win for both teams in the season opener.
Erin Roy made two saves for Springfield (0-1-0, 0-1-0), which also got some solid efforts from Annie Coll and Emma Yoder.
Archbishop Carroll 3, Germantown Academy 1 >> Lydia Malone scored both of her goals in the second half as Archbishop Carroll took a nonleague victory over Germantown Academy.
Sienna Golden had two assists and goalkeeper Reilly McMenamin made 10 saves for Carroll. Cate McConaghy scored a goal, while Courtland Schumacher provided an assist.
Bri O’Hara scored for GA while goalkeeper Madison DeStefano made three saves.
Dock Mennonite 8, Morrisville 0 >> Olivia Zaskoda scored both of her goals as Dock Mennonite found the back of the cage seven times in the first quarter en route to a Bicentennial Athletic League victory.
Celeste Derstine had a goal and assist for the Pioneers (2-0-0, 2-0-0 league). Tiffany Oponski, Eden Schrag, Ainsley Moyer, Sadie Bernd and Brooke Hondros each scored a goal while Olivia Veltre provided an assist.
