Phillies vs. Rockies: Ian Kennedy saves with 2 strikes and 2 outs

Losses don’t get much more excruciating or exasperating than those of the Phillies on Thursday night.

They were one stroke away — one squeaky stroke — from opening a crucial seven-game homestand with a win before the old shinola hit the fan, and they walked off the field with one of their worst and costliest defeats of the season.

“It hurts,” said manager Joe Girardi after the disheartening 4-3 loss to the Colorado Rockies. “A lot.”

On a night when the attack, except for Bryce Harper, continued to sputter, the Phils got an excellent start from Ranger Suarez and good bullpen work from Jose Alvarado and Hector Neris.

They took a 2-1 lead in the ninth inning. Ian Kennedy, acquired on the trade deadline to take the adventure out of that inning, retired the first two and then gave up a single and back-to-back homeruns as the Rockies took a 4-2 lead.

The Phils scratched out a run in the bottom of the inning, but pinch-hitter JT Realmuto, who had been kept out of the starting line-up, tied the score at third base to end the game.

The loss was the Phillies’ third in a row and it came at a terrible moment, as in Atlanta, the Braves rallied to beat Washington in extra innings. The Phillies lost one game in the standings and now follow the first place Braves with 3 games in the NL East with 22 left to play. The Phils are also 3back in the wildcard chase.

Kennedy’s bloated save was the Phillies’s 30th season, the most in the majors and a franchise record for one season.

As a unit, the Phillies bullpen has allowed 78 home runs, the fifth most in the majors.

Kennedy gave up only five home runs in 32innings with Texas. Since coming to Philadelphia, he has had a missile crisis. He has been tagged for six home runs in 13 innings.

Kennedy left the field to get angry. Thank goodness the crowd was only 18,071 people, otherwise they would have woken people all up in Trenton.

Kennedy could not be reached for comment after the game.

Colorado came into the game this season with only 18-50 on the road. But the Rockies got a good start from Antonio Senzatela and they hung out all night until the gap in the ninth closed. With two outs in the inning, Colton Welker singled against Kennedy. Kennedy then went up, 0-2, off lefthanded pinch-hitter Ryan McMahon before handing a two-run home run to the right on a curveball. Kennedy had previously shown McMahon four fastballs in the at bat and three of them were fouled out.

“Just a bad performance on the field,” said Girardi. “It looked like it was mid-center from where I was sitting. Mistakes about the board cost him.”

After McMahon’s homerun, Kennedy gave up another one to Sam Hilliard.

Is it time to bring Neris closer again? He’s been doing great for two months now.

“I need to be able to deploy Hector when I need to,” said Girardi. “We should be able to make it to ninth. We’ll look at it every day, but (Kennedy) ours is closer. He’s had some big saves for us too, and some tough saves for us too. Tonight only “He was one stroke away. He took the first two guys out and made pitches and then he didn’t do it. So I don’t think he’s able to do it because I’ve seen him do it. He just didn’t do it tonight.”

Kennedy wasn’t the only problem. The offense generated only four hits in eight innings – Harper had two, including his 30th homer – and finished with six. The Phils had only 10 hits (and only one for extra bases) in losses in Milwaukee on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“We have a lot of guys who are struggling right now,” Girardi said. “The only guy who has been consistent has been Harper. But we have a lot of guys who have a hard time coming out and if it’s fast they have to come out.”

Suarez threw six innings with one punt. He walked once and struckout six. Girardi tries to keep his starters at 100 pitches so they stay fresh all the time. Suarez threw 96. He got 15 swings and misses, eight on his substitution.

Suarez has played three different roles this season: bullpen long man, closer and starter. He has always wanted to be a starter. He made eight this season for the Phils and gave up only seven earned runs in 37 innings for a 1.67 ERA. His overall ERA in 78 innings is 1.38.

Suarez lined up for the win after the Phils took advantage of a defensive miscue to break a 1-1 tie in the bottom of the sixth. Harper had a big hit in that inning. The Phils might have gotten more if Odubel Herrera hadn’t given up the first out of the inning at third base.

Fouls haunt teams when they don’t score enough points and have little margin for error.

Just ask Ian Kennedy.

“We can’t change it,” Girardi said. “We need to come out and play better (Friday) and find a way to put together a series.”

