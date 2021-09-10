Sports
Phillies vs. Rockies: Ian Kennedy saves with 2 strikes and 2 outs
Losses don’t get much more excruciating or exasperating than those of the Phillies on Thursday night.
They were one stroke away — one squeaky stroke — from opening a crucial seven-game homestand with a win before the old shinola hit the fan, and they walked off the field with one of their worst and costliest defeats of the season.
“It hurts,” said manager Joe Girardi after the disheartening 4-3 loss to the Colorado Rockies. “A lot.”
On a night when the attack, except for Bryce Harper, continued to sputter, the Phils got an excellent start from Ranger Suarez and good bullpen work from Jose Alvarado and Hector Neris.
They took a 2-1 lead in the ninth inning. Ian Kennedy, acquired on the trade deadline to take the adventure out of that inning, retired the first two and then gave up a single and back-to-back homeruns as the Rockies took a 4-2 lead.
The Phils scratched out a run in the bottom of the inning, but pinch-hitter JT Realmuto, who had been kept out of the starting line-up, tied the score at third base to end the game.
The loss was the Phillies’ third in a row and it came at a terrible moment, as in Atlanta, the Braves rallied to beat Washington in extra innings. The Phillies lost one game in the standings and now follow the first place Braves with 3 games in the NL East with 22 left to play. The Phils are also 3back in the wildcard chase.
Kennedy’s bloated save was the Phillies’s 30th season, the most in the majors and a franchise record for one season.
As a unit, the Phillies bullpen has allowed 78 home runs, the fifth most in the majors.
Kennedy gave up only five home runs in 32innings with Texas. Since coming to Philadelphia, he has had a missile crisis. He has been tagged for six home runs in 13 innings.
Kennedy left the field to get angry. Thank goodness the crowd was only 18,071 people, otherwise they would have woken people all up in Trenton.
Kennedy could not be reached for comment after the game.
Colorado came into the game this season with only 18-50 on the road. But the Rockies got a good start from Antonio Senzatela and they hung out all night until the gap in the ninth closed. With two outs in the inning, Colton Welker singled against Kennedy. Kennedy then went up, 0-2, off lefthanded pinch-hitter Ryan McMahon before handing a two-run home run to the right on a curveball. Kennedy had previously shown McMahon four fastballs in the at bat and three of them were fouled out.
“Just a bad performance on the field,” said Girardi. “It looked like it was mid-center from where I was sitting. Mistakes about the board cost him.”
After McMahon’s homerun, Kennedy gave up another one to Sam Hilliard.
Is it time to bring Neris closer again? He’s been doing great for two months now.
“I need to be able to deploy Hector when I need to,” said Girardi. “We should be able to make it to ninth. We’ll look at it every day, but (Kennedy) ours is closer. He’s had some big saves for us too, and some tough saves for us too. Tonight only “He was one stroke away. He took the first two guys out and made pitches and then he didn’t do it. So I don’t think he’s able to do it because I’ve seen him do it. He just didn’t do it tonight.”
Kennedy wasn’t the only problem. The offense generated only four hits in eight innings – Harper had two, including his 30th homer – and finished with six. The Phils had only 10 hits (and only one for extra bases) in losses in Milwaukee on Tuesday and Wednesday.
“We have a lot of guys who are struggling right now,” Girardi said. “The only guy who has been consistent has been Harper. But we have a lot of guys who have a hard time coming out and if it’s fast they have to come out.”
Suarez threw six innings with one punt. He walked once and struckout six. Girardi tries to keep his starters at 100 pitches so they stay fresh all the time. Suarez threw 96. He got 15 swings and misses, eight on his substitution.
Suarez has played three different roles this season: bullpen long man, closer and starter. He has always wanted to be a starter. He made eight this season for the Phils and gave up only seven earned runs in 37 innings for a 1.67 ERA. His overall ERA in 78 innings is 1.38.
Suarez lined up for the win after the Phils took advantage of a defensive miscue to break a 1-1 tie in the bottom of the sixth. Harper had a big hit in that inning. The Phils might have gotten more if Odubel Herrera hadn’t given up the first out of the inning at third base.
Fouls haunt teams when they don’t score enough points and have little margin for error.
Just ask Ian Kennedy.
“We can’t change it,” Girardi said. “We need to come out and play better (Friday) and find a way to put together a series.”
Subscribe to Phillies Talk:Apple Podcasts|Google Play|Spotify|stitcher|art19|Watch on YouTube
Sources
2/ https://www.nbcsports.com/philadelphia/phillies/ian-kennedy-blown-save-phillies-rockies-ryan-mcmahon
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]