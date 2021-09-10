UGA vs KEN Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Play XI, Pitch Report, Dream11 Team, Injury Update Uganda T20I Tri-Series





Kenya National Cricket Team UGA vs KEN Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, XI Play, Pitch Report, Dream11 Team, Uganda T20I Tri-Series Match Uganda vs Kenya Injury Update. UGA vs KEN Uganda T20I Tri-Series Match 1 and 2 Details: the 1NS and 2nd Uganda will face Kenya on September 10 at the Uganda T20I Tri-Series match at the Entebbe Cricket Ground. The first match will start at 12:30pm IST and the second match will start at 4:30pm IST and the live score and commentary can be seen on FanCode and CricketAddictor website. UGA vs KEN Uganda T20I Tri-Series Match 1 and 2 Preview: Uganda and Kenya will face each other on Day 1 of the Uganda Tri-Series Tournament for consecutive times. In addition to Kenya and Uganda, Nigeria also participates in this series. Each team plays against the other team three times in the competition phase. The tournament kick starts on the 10e of September and the final is played between the two best teams at the end of the competition phase at 16e September. Entebbe Cricket Oval, Entebbe will host this entire tournament. Brian Masaba will lead the Uganda side while Shem Ngoche will lead the Kenyan side in this series. Irfan Karim, Immanuel Bundi and Alex Obanga are some of Kenya’s key players, while Fred Achelam, Richard Agamiire and Bilal Hassan are some of the crucial additions to the Uganda side. Kenya is currently on the 25e on the ICC Mens T20I ranking while Uganda 33 . standsrd on the table. Both teams will try to improve their position on the list. UGA vs KEN Uganda T20I Tri-Series Match 1 and 2 Weather Forecast: The temperature is expected to hover around 21C on match day with a humidity of 90% and a wind speed of 11 km/h. There is a 77% chance of precipitation during the game. UGA vs KEN Uganda T20I Tri-Series Match 1 and 2 Pitch Report: The wicket at the Entebbe Cricket Ground is a relatively unknown wicket, but it can support both batsmen and bowlers equally. Story continues Average 1NS collection score: The average score of the first innings on this wicket is NA. Record of chasing teams: AFTER UGA vs KEN Uganda T20I Tri-Series Match 1 and 2 Injury Update: (Will be added when there is an update) UGA vs KEN Uganda T20I Tri-Series Match 1 and 2 Probable XIs: Uganda: Shahzad Ukani, Panchal Harsh, Arnold Otwani, Simon Sesazi, Bilal Hassan, Henry Ssenyondo, Fred Achelam, Frank Akankwasa, Brian Masaba, Kenneth Waiswa, Riazat Ali Shah Bank: Frank Akankwasa, Harsh Panchal, Jonathan Kizza Kenya: Rushab Patel, Nelson Odhiambo, Zahid Abbas, Shem Ngoche, Elijah Otieno, Dominic Wesonga, Vraj Patel, Alex Obanda, Eugene Maneno, Gurdeep Singh, Irfan Karim Bank: Nehemiah Odhiambo, Mohammed Kalyan, Emmanuel Bundic Top Picks for Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Cricket Tips: Ronak Patel is a right-handed batsman from Uganda. He has broken 71 runs so far in her 3 match T20I career. Riazat Ali Shah | is a right-handed batsman and right-arm medium pacer from Uganda. He has broken 56 runs and taken 3 wickets so far in his 3 match T20I career. Shem Ngoche is a right-handed batsman and left-handed orthodox spinner from Kenya. He has so far racked up 74 runs and collected 25 wickets in his 22 match T20I career. Irfan Karim is a left-handed batsman from Kenya. He has hammered 220 runs so far in his 12-game T20I career. UGA vs KEN Uganda T20I Tri-Series Match 1 and 2 Captain and Vice Captain Picks: Captain Ronak Patel, Riazat Ali Shah Vice Captain Shem Ngoche, Irfan Karim Featured Play XI No.1 UGA vs KEN Dream11 Team: goalkeeper Irfan Karim, Arnold Otwanic Batsmen Ronak Patel (C), Alex Obanda, Rushab Patel Allrounder Shem Ngoche (VC), Riazat Ali Shah | bowlers Nelson Odhiambo, Elijah Otieno, Bilal Hassan, Richard Agamire UGA vs KEN Dream11 Prediction Featured Play XI No.2 UGA vs KEN Dream11 Team: Goalkeeper Irfan Karim (VC) batters Ronak Patel, Alex Obanda, Rushab Patel, Simon Ssesazi Allrounders Shem Ngoche, Riazat Ali Shah (C), Brian Masaba bowlers Elijah Otieno, Richard Agamire, Henry Ssenyondo UGA vs KEN Dream11 Prediction UGA vs KEN Uganda T20I Tri-Series Match 1 and 2 Expert Advice: Ronak Patel will be a top captain for the mini major leagues. Simon Ssesazi and Brian Masaba are the point picks here. The best suggested combination for this game is 2-3-2-4. UGA vs KEN Uganda T20I Tri-Series Match 1 and 2 Probable Winners: Uganda is expected to win both matches. The mail UGA vs KEN Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Play XI, Pitch Report, Dream11 Team, Injury Update Uganda T20I Tri-Series appeared first on CricketAddictor.

