Player Spotlight: football is a family affair for Luke Gorzinski | WJMN





FORCES, Mich. (WJMN) – The 2021 high school football season will be spearheaded by the North Central Jets. Regardless of the opponent, the Jets are a must-see for football fans. The star of the show is Junior quarterback, Luke Gorzinski. He helped lead the Jets to a state championship last season while making the All-State First Team and All-UP Dream Team as a sophomore. His leadership and game-making skills have primed the Jets for yet another state title. “It’s just a great feeling to know you’re on top of the world there and you’re trying to get there again,” said L. Gorzinski. “With him on the field, they all believe they can pull it off,” said Leo Gorzinski, the Jets head coach. “There is never a descent and a distance that is too far. There isn’t a play we won’t make. You know, he just brings that attitude. He plays with class and the boys, they really like that it keeps everyone in check.” Only two games into the season, Gorzinski seems almost unstoppable. Just last week, he ran 10 times for 147 yards with three scores against Norway, hitting 7-of-11 passes for 132 and two more TDs. Gorzinki’s biggest fan can’t be found in the stands, but on the sidelines. Luke’s father, Leo Gorzinski, is the head coach of the Jets. Football works like a bond between father and son, but it’s not always easy. “That’s the hardest part of this whole thing coaching my own son. You know, for anyone who watched the game tonight, just let the ball go or let it run. Don’t sit back and grab those extra hits. But he wants to fight and he wants to compete.” “I’ve played for my father my entire career,” Gorzinski said. “Up to the time when I was a bit of a pain in the ass playing Pop Warner until now. We share a brain, I know all the plays he’s going to shout before he says them. It’s a great connection that we have.” For the Gorzinski family, football is everything. “Every dinner is what we talk about. I think I play football for rent at my house, but it’s a pleasure to have it. It’s a privilege that not many kids have such a close time with their dad and it’s great.” “As a father and as a coach you couldn’t ask for a better person or a better player. I am lucky to see him grow up and become the man he has become and not just as a footballer. The way he has his attitude and the The way he leads the boys, I can only say I’m very proud.” Latest posts

