Prep Girls Tennis roundup: Willmar beats Alexandria 5-2





Willmar improved to 4-0 in the Central Lakes Conference with a win over Alexandria. The Cardinals (4-3 overall) took out victories from Kessa Mara, Allison Bruhn, Caroline Becker and Adali Laidlaw in singles, plus a No. 2 doubles win of Kylee Berget and Lizzie Eide for the win over Alexandria (2-2 , 2-4). Willmar will take on Sartell in Willmar on Monday at 4.30 pm. It’s a rescheduled match. singles (1) Kessa Mara, W, def. Marisa Rousu 6-7(4), 6-4, 6-1 (2) Allison Bruhn, W, dp. Rachel Wegner 7-6(4), 6-3(3) Caroline Becker, W, def. Kylie Lattimer 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 (4) Adali Laidlaw, W, dp. Jalyn Halverson 6-2, 6-2. doubles (1) McKenna Aure/Hakyma Von Bargen, A, def. Ashlie Staebell/Alise Staebell 4-6, 7-6(8), 6-4 (2) Kylee Berget/Lizzie Eide, W, fl. Chelby Runge/Ayla Rolin 6-3, 6-3 (3) Isabella Hagen/Trista Craig, A, vert. Emmi Larson/Heidi Kath 6-4, 6-1. Annandale took victories at No. 1, 2 and 4 singles and No. 3 doubles for the Wright County Conference win in New London. Great tennis match tonight against a quality team, said NLS head coach Chad Schmiesing. Annandale remains unbeaten 7-0 and we fall back to 8-2.

(Im) very proud of the progress our girls are making and especially the attitude the girls have made. Watching them fight (is) a joy. NLS competes next Tuesday at 4 p.m. in Hutchinson. singles (1) Faith Simon, A, def. Mya Mayhew 6-2, 6-2 (2) Jillian Kulm, A, dp. Brooke Adelman 6-1, 7-5 (3) Avery Dierenfeld, NLS, def. Amy Eckstrom 6-1, 6-4 (4) Claire Millner, A, dp. Emily Ruter 6-3, 6-2. doubles (1) Izzy Schmiesing / Delaney Hanson, NLS, def. Ella Yeager / Alicia Langbehn 6-2, 6-0 (2) Kamryn Quenemoen / Saide Hatlestad, NLS, ver. Rilee Norgren / Kate Jonas 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 93) Josie Hillestad / Avery Gagnon, A, def. Jordan Proehl / Eva Schueler 6-4, 4-6, 6-0. Litchfield took a 7-0 set win over Glencoe-Silver Lake at Glencoe. Dragons Ryanna Steinhaus defeated Anna Sievert in first basehits, 6-0, 6-1; Kylie Michel shutout Panthers Allyssa Gruber at second base, 6-0, 6-0. Dragons Isla Dille also earned a shutout in four basehits off Mariah Gutknecht. In doubles, Litchfield Britney Prahl and Lauren Erickson took a first doubles win over Ella Malz and Jenna Trippel 6-1, 6-3; Taylor Draeger and Olivia Olson took back-to-back 6-1 set wins in the second doubles over Leah Nemec and Bree Ryherd; and Sophie Stilwell and Kaitlyn Palmer took the shutout win over Kalista Willhite and Navaeh Kohout in the third double. Litchfield has a game scheduled at Le Sueur-Henderson at 4:15 p.m. on Monday. singles (1) Ryanna Steinhaus, Litch, def. Anna Sievert 6-0, 6-1 (2) Kylie Michels, Litch, ver. Allyssa Gruber 6-0, 6-0 (3) Karlee Prahl, Litch, ver. Abby Gruber 6-0, 6-1 (4) Isla Dille, Litch, dd. Mariah Gutknecht 6-0, 6-0. doubles (1) Britney Prahl/Lauren Erickson, Litch, def. Ella Malz/Jenna Trippel 6-1, 6-3 (2) Taylor Draeger/Olivia Olson, Litch, verd. Leah Nemec/Bree Ryherd 6-1, 6-1 (3) Sophie Stilwell/Kaitlyn Palmer, Litch, def. Kalista Willhite/Navaeh Kohout 6-0, 6-0. Morris/Cohkio-Alberta drove past Montevideo during a West Central Conference meeting in Morris. Montevideo is scheduled to play at Benson/KMS at 3:30 p.m. Friday in a rescheduled match. Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg No. 1 singles player Elise Duncan defeated Yellow Medicine Easts Hope Stark 6-2, 6-4 en route to West Central Conference victory in Granite Falls. Eleanor Habben also had a narrow win at number 3 singles for Benson/KMS. She defeated Hope Foy 6-3, 6-1. Benson/KMS will host Montevideo on Friday at 3:30 p.m. in a rescheduled race. YME’s next match is Monday at 3 p.m. against MACCRAY in Granite Falls. singles (1) Elise Duncan, B, def. Hope Stark 6-2, 6-4 (2) Hannah Helms, B, dp. Kyra Kvam 6-0, 6-1 (3) Eleanor Habben, B, verd. Hope Foy 6-3, 6-1 (4) Elle Klepscher, B, fl. Abigail Jimenez 6-0, 6-0 doubles (1) Milso Abdi / Bella Quisberg, B, def. Katelyn Luepke / Emma Keller 6-1, 6-0 (2) Alana Hattver / Lily Miller, B, fl. Reagan Streich / Breea Johnson 6-0, 6-1 (3) Anna McNeil / Addy Detoy, B, Annelise Jahn / Sarana West 6-1, 6-0 MACCRAY ‘sweep’ all four singles matches to defeat the Sauk Center Mainstreters in a West Central Conference game in Clara City. On number 1 basehits, the Wolverines defeated Tayte Nokleby Hailey Hokanson 6-0, 6-2. Hannah Delong at No. 2, Malinda Peterson at No. 3 and Alex Dirksen at No. 4 all racked up wins for MACCRAY. MACCRAY plays in Minnewaska next Tuesday at 4:30 PM. singles (1) Tayte Nokleby, M, def. Hailey Hokanson 6-0, 6-2 (2) Hannah Delong, M, dp. Addy Hoffman 6-2, 6-3 (3) Malinda Peterson, M, ver. Lydia Peterson 6-0, 6-2 (4) Alex Dirksen, M, ver. Sam Sabrowsky 6-0, 6-1 doubles (1) Julia Marthaler / Gaby Dickinson, SC, def. Erika Pieper / Greta Meyer 6-2, 6-2 (2) Ellen Rick / Amber Groetsch, SC, def. Makenna Burnette / Anna Janssen 6-2, 6-2 (3) Michelle Straub / Abbie Mosog, SC, def. Rachel Seehusen / Mia Shubert 6-4, 6-3. Minnewaska raced to a West Central Conference win in Melrose. Leah Hagen and Megan Thorfinnson were both 6-0, 6-0 winners at number 3 and 4 singles respectively. Then, in No. 1 doubles, Laker duo Maddie Thorfinnson and Olivia Richards dropped just one game in a 6-1, 6-0 win. singles (1) Alissa Thorfinnson, Min, def Alexis Baumann 6-2, 6-2 (2) Addy Randt, Min, def Emily Rieland 6-3, 6-1 (3) Leah Hagen, Min, def Anessa Redepenning 6-0 , 6-0 (4) Megan Thorfinnson, Min, beats Abigail Welle 6-0, 6-0 doubles (1) Maddie Thorfinnson/Olivia Richards, Min, beats Jamie Klasen/Jasmine Golla 6-1, 6-0 (2) Sydney Dahl/Olivia Bleick, Min, beats Jessica Pohlmann/Madison Baysinger 6-1, 6-1 (3 ) Grace Jensen/Alia Randt, Min, beats Ava Thelen/Macy Davis 6-2, 6-1

