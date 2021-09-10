“Take that extra time for yourself”: Stefanos Tsitsipas follows Naomi Osaka in emphasizing personal well-being





While not necessarily from a tennis standpoint, two athletes took center stage at the 2021 US Open. Both Stefanos Tsitsipas and Naomi Osaka have been much talked about for a variety of reasons. While Osaka caused a lot of commotion regarding mental health, Tsitsipas’ toilet breaks came under a lot of scrutiny. After his elimination from the tournament, the Greek star has now talked about self-stress. ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad Naomi Osaka and Stefanos Tsitsipas Both Osaka and Tsitsipas faced setbacks that were contrasting, yet similar. They chose to take the difficult path and were criticized. While Osaka decided not to talk to the press and later revealed her difficulties on tour, Stefanos kept a deaf ear to the stigma surrounding his toilet breaks. Now the World No.3 has revealed his thoughts after the US Open. ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad Stefanos Tsitsipas focuses on personal well-being, like Naomi Osaka There is no doubt that the criticism he has received of Flushing Meadows has taken its toll on Tsitsipas. The 3rd seed admitted that he has to take breaks to change because of his excessive sweating. Patrick Mouratoglou also revealed not long ago that Tsitsipas did indeed hear from Novak Djokovic about the breaks. However, this action of his was widely criticized in the tennis club. Through social media, the Roland Garros finalist finally broke his silence on the screenplay. He spoke about mental well-being and emphasizing oneself. ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad It’s been a minute since I’ve taken a moment off or even taken time for myself, said Tsitsipas. I always feel like I’m in a rush and should somehow move forward, but slowly I realized that this isn’t necessarily the right way. Silence and loneliness can also lead to progress. Over the years I have distracted myself so much from work and travel that I didn’t have the time to feel as happy or sad as I should have. When someone is out in the open, others only see the highs and pay attention, but are not aware of the lows. At one point the whole thing caught up with me and it was an eye opening experience to say the least. Emphasize your well-being, love as hard as you can, and take that extra time for yourself. Fulfillment and satisfaction will soon follow. August 13, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece celebrates a win over Casper Ruud of Norway (not pictured) at Aviva Centre. Mandatory credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports What do you think of Stefanos Tsitsipas touching words. In all likelihood, the Greek youngster may choose to take some time off to refocus. We can only hope that his positive thoughts and views make him a better person!

