BYU vs. Utah: Prediction, Choice, Football Match Odds, Spread, Live Stream, Watch Online, TV Channel, Time

Rivalry makes college football great. It’s full of them, but the best have beautiful names. The rivalry between the state of Ohio and Michigan is so great that it is simply called ‘The Game’. Alabama and Auburn have The Iron Bowl, and there is (unofficially) the world’s largest outdoor cocktail party between Florida and Georgia.

But the coolest name rivalry takes place in Utah. There they play The Holy War, and this week’s edition between BYU and No. 21 Utah is played in one of the most picturesque settings in college football: LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah.

This is truly one of the best rivalries in the sport, even if it doesn’t carry the same weight nationally as the others I mentioned. It has everything that makes a rivalry great. These are two proud schools with a rich football tradition that are about an hour’s drive from each other in either direction. Although they are no longer in the same conference, they were for a long time, and the religious aspect behind the name adds another layer.

It’s a great game and a perfect way to end your college football Saturday.

BYU vs. Utah: Need to know

Utah has nine consecutive wins in the series:The rivalry has always been fierce, but it was also incredibly streaky. Utah has the all-time lead over the Cougars with a mark of 59-31-4, but that doesn’t tell the whole story. From 1922 to 1964, Utah won 35 of the game’s 40 games. BYU won just once in that span (a 12-7 win in 1942) and tied four other times. But then BYU took over the series, winning 19 out of 21 encounters from 1972 to 1992. Utah has since gotten the best of the Cougars, coming into Saturday’s meeting as the winner of nine consecutive meetings, including the last four meetings in Provo.

There is a lot of fame:It’s another aspect of this rivalry that makes it so great. Utah coach Kyle Whittingham has been with Utah every season since 1994 as a head coach or assistant, but he went to school and played linebacker at BYU. His first two years on the sidelines as a coach were also at BYU. Then there’s BYU coach Kilani Sitake, who played fullback for BYU. Whittingham and Sitake have a lot in common, and perhaps that’s what brought them together when Sitake spent 10 seasons as an assistant at Utah under Whittingham, including the last three seasons as an assistant head coach. As if that weren’t enough, three other members of the Sitake staff have been coaching at BYU in Utah.

BYU has a lot to replace:The Cougars had an incredible season in 2020, going 11-1 while beating UCF in the Boca Raton Bowl. If you watched BYU last year, this week looks very different. The biggest difference is that Zach Wilson is gone. He is serving as the starting QB of the New York Jets after being taken in the NFL Draft’s second pick. Last year’s offensive coordinator, Jeff Grimes, has also disappeared after taking the same position at Baylor. So don’t be surprised if the Cougars don’t look as explosive as last season.

BYU vs. Watch Utah live

Date: Saturday 11 September|Time22:15 ET

Venue: LaVell Edwards Stadium — Provo, Utah

TV: ESPN|Live Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

BYU vs. Utah forecast, choices

Featured game | BYU Cougars vs. Utah Utes

I’m not in love with the pick, but it’s hard to go against the Utes given how dominant they’ve been on the series lately. Plus, as mentioned before, this isn’t the same Cougars team that went 11-1 last season. Some of those results have been blown up thanks to a more manageable schedule than BYU usually plays (forced by the pandemic), and some of it is due to everything BYU has lost. Right now I’m more confident in the Utes, so I’d put my money on that.Prediction: Utah (-7.5)

