Table tennis federation of India is looking for a foreign coach, ex-Spanish player Alfredo Carneros becomes the leader

The Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) is looking for a foreign coach at the earliest. They have been unable to hire anyone for over three years due to various reasons, including the COVID-19 pandemic. Former Spanish player Alfredo Carneros leads the way for the position.

TTFI secretary Arun Banerjee said they are in talks with some coaches and will come to a decision soon.

“We have lost a lot of time due to COVID. We are on the lookout and talking to a few coaches. A decision will be made shortly,” PTI said.

Table tennis federation calls for board meeting on Saturday

The table tennis association has called for a board meeting for Saturday. On the agenda are star player Manika Batras match fixing allegations against national team coach Soumyadeep Roy.

Following the rowers’ allegation, the federation, in response to the TTF’s show cause announcement, had asked Roy for a written response. Manika accused Roy of allegedly asking her to throw a game during the Olympic qualifiers in March.

The matter is discussed in the virtual meeting. Banerjee plans to propose setting up a research panel. However, the final decision rests with the committee.

TTFI president and deputy chief minister of Haryana, Dushyant Chautala, is expected to attend the meeting.

Manika Batra has not yet joined the ongoing national camp for the upcoming Asian Table Tennis Championships.

Banerjee said most players have reported ruling out Manika and her mixed doubles partner Gnanasekharan Sathiyan, who is expected to compete in a day or two.

The federation recently made camp entry mandatory for players qualifying for major events, including the Asian Championships in Doha later this month.

“The rules are pretty clear. You have to be at the camp to be eligible for selection,” he had previously told Sportskeeda.