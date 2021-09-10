Namibia names T20 World Cup squad, including David Wiese





Former South Africa international David Wiese has been selected in Namibia’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup roster announced today.

Every ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 Squads Announced So Far CLICK HERE Namibia, which makes its debut in this year’s T20 World Cup, has assigned its team to take on a competitive first-round Group A led by Gerhard Erasmus. With an injection of young talent that has shown glimpses of quality in home series against Uganda and against South African and emerging countries, perhaps the biggest news is the inclusion of former South Africa international David Wiese, who now qualifies for the team. The fast bowling all-rounder has six ODIs and 20 T20Is until 2016 and has experience touring the domestic T20 circuit. Since the World Cup Qualifier in 2019, opener Jean-Pierre Kotze and spinner Zhivago Groenewald have taken time for their international careers, and the likes of Niko Davin and Christi Viljoen have been shut out in a nod to strong performances from the country’s young crop. Leg-spinning all-rounder Nicol Loftie-Eaton is a young player to keep an eye on, and Michael van Lingen has yet to get a taste of international cricket. 23-year-old Ruben Trumpelmann joins JJ Smit and Jan Frylinck in a left-arm trio of quicks. Namibia first has a difficult initiation, with Sri Lanka on October 19. Selection: Gerhard Erasmus (c), Stephen Baard, Karl Birkenstock. Michau du Preez, Jan Frylinck, Zane Green, Nicol Lofie-Eaton, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Michael van Lingen, David Wiese, Craig Williams, Picky Ya France Reserves: Mauritius Ngupita

