Arkansas Football Pledges Weekly, Season Stats





How Arkansas 2022 Football Pledges Are Going. POSITION, NAME, HEIGHT, WEIGHT, 40-YARD DASH, SCHOOL, FRIDAY GAME, FOR SEASON OL; ANDREW CHAMBLEE; 6-7; 300; maumelle; in Vilania Graded 90%, 4 Pancake Blocks, 4.5 Knockdowns, 2 Drive Blocks AT; DAX COURTNEY; 6-6; 210; Clarendon; vs. McCrory 1-10 received LB; JORDANI COOK; 6-2; 230; Duncanville, Texas; Free date 15 UT, 3 AT, 4.5 bags DL; NICO DAVILIER; 6-5; 275; maumelle; in Vilania 15 TT, 4 TFL, 2 FF RB; COST DUBINION; 5-10; 190; Ellwood (Ga.) Cedarwood; Free date 33-277 rush, 4 TDs OL; EMARION HARRIS; 6-7; 370; Joe T. Robinson; at Marion Graded 92.5%, no bags allowed, 7 TT, 4 TFL, 2 FF OL; ELI HENDERSON; 6-4; 290; Duncan, (SC) Byrnes; at Westside 10 pancake blocks, no QB rush, no pockets allowed LB; KADEN HENLEY; 6-2; 225; Shiloh Christian; Free date 15 TT, 2 TFL, 1 Bag, 3-17 Rush, 1-2 Receive, 4 Pancake Blocks DL; JJ HOLLINGSWORTH; 6-4, 250; Greenland; vs. danville 6 TT, 1 bag RB; JAMES JOINTER; 6-1; 210; Little Rock Park View; vs. White Hall 5-55 rush, 1 TD DIE; PATRICK KUTAS; 6-5, 280; Memphis Christian Brothers; vs. White Station Rating 94.3%, 11 pancakes, no bags allowed DB; JAYLEN LEWIS; 6-2; 175; Brownsville (Tenn.) Haywood; at Lexington; 7-175 Receive, 2 TDs, 1-13 Rush, 1-85 KOR, 1 TD, 3-24 PR, 8 UT, 3 AT WR; Quince MCADOO; 6-3; 180; Clarendon; vs McCrory; Rushing 15-110, 2 TDs, 2-40 Received, 11.5 TT LB; MANI POWELL; 6-2; 230; Fayetteville; vs. North Little Rock; 19 TT, 1 Sack, 5 QB Rush, 1 FF, 1 RF S; MYLES ROWSER; 6-1; 185; Belleville, Michigan; at Churchill 3 TT, 2 PBU LS; ELI STONE; 6-3; 215; 4.77; Cambridge, Wisconsin; at Waterloo 8 TT, 2 TFL, 1 Int, 3-59 Received, 1 TD AT; TYRUS WASHINGTON; 6-4; 230; Leesburg, (Ga.) Lee County; vs. Lowndes 9-95 received, 2 TDs, 6 knockdown blocks LAST WEEK: ANDREW CHAMBLEE (Ranked 91%, 2 pancake blocks, 3 knockdowns, 1 drive block in 47-44 loss to Joe T. Robinson); DAX COURTNEY(1-10 received in 34-22 win over Barton); JORDANI COOK (5 UT, 4.5 sacks in 42-27 win over South Oak Cliff); NICO DAVILIER (7 TT, 2 TFL, 1 FF in 47-44 loss to Joe. T. Robinson); COST DUBINION (27-192 rush, 3 TDs in 28-19 loss to Colquitt County): OL; EMARION HARRIS; 6-7; 370; Joe T. Robinson; at Marion (Graded 92.5%, no sacks allowed, 7 TT, 4 TFL, 2 FF); ELI HENDERSON (4 pancakes, 0 QB rush, no sacks allowed in 56-25 loss to Dutch Fork); KADEN HENLEY (15 TT, 2 TFL, 1 sack, 3-17 rush, 1-2 received, 2 pancake blocks in 27-21 win over Poteau); JJ HOLLINGSWORTH (6 TT, 1 sack in 49-14 loss to Elkins); JAMES JOINTER (5-55 rush, 1 TD in 47-0 in win over Southwest); PATRICK KUTAS (Ranked 94% and had 3 pancake blocks in 45-19 loss to Ensworth); JAYLEN LEWIS (6-141 received, 2 TDs, 7 UT, 3 AT in 48-14 win over Crockett County QUINCEY MCADOO (15-110 rushing, 2 TDs, 2-40 received, 11.5 TT in 34-22 win over Barton); MANI POWELL (11 TT, 1 sack, 1 QB rush in 48-42 loss to Owasso); MYLES ROWSER (3 TT, 2 PBU in 49-0 win over Dearborn); ELI STEIN (5 TT, 1-19 received, 1 TD in 40-8 win over Palmyra-Eagle); TYRUS WASHINGTON (1-27 received in 70-0 win over East Ridge)

