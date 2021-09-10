Plesantville loses to North Salem in overtime shootout

PLEASANTVILLE When Emily faked Collura, turned right, then buried a shot with one second left on the 10-second clock, the North Salem field hockey team swarmed her to celebrate their overtime, shootout win.

Well, kind of a win.

Collura’s goal brought the Tigers to Saturday’s championship game of the Pleasantville Autism Awareness Tournament.

However, since regular season field hockey games are not overtime, the game is recorded as a 1-1 draw as far as Section 1 is concerned.

Although it didn’t make it to the final, Pleasantville could take great solace in that draw, as the tying goal came with just eight seconds left in the regular season.

Turning point

The Panthers, who dominated early on but only had one shot on the net for most of the four quarters, climbed the game on Maeve McCourtney’s semi-breakaway goal after an assist from Ava Horigan.

McCourtney’s hard right-to-left shot came in two minutes after North Salem missed a penalty stroke that would have effectively ended the game.

But North Salem, who turned the ball around a lot early in the game but then spread the field much better with his passing, regained momentum in the shootout when Kiki DeModna, who had missed the shot high and wide left, scored.

She did so with pressure on her, as Pleasantville’s Mackenzie Ennis had just taken the lead by beating Tiger keeper Allegra Delli Carpini.

When Delli Carpini, who had only had two shots in the regular season, was upset by giving up two quick scores, she didn’t show it.

The turning point in the OT shootout came when she made three consecutive saves of the Panthers’ second gunner, Natalie O’Malley.

Player of the game

Sophomore Delli Carpini, who played most of the season as a backup last season, took top match honors for her shootout performance.

She not only stopped O’Malley, but then flushed regular time hero, McCourtney, all the way to the right and McCourtney’s shot, in turn, missed the net just wide.

By the numbers

That happened after North Salem’s Skylar Bender scored her second goal of the game (the first in the regular season) by dodging right and beating Panas goalkeeper Isabelle Baxter for a 2-1 shootout advantage.

Bender’s other goal broke a scoreless draw with 11:42 to go in the third quarter and came from her lovely deflection/diversion of a Lindsey Leone drive.

Baxter kept her team in the game with 10 saves in total, including nine in the regular season.

Some of those saves came from North Salem’s eight penalty corners.

Pleasantville got no corners.

quotation marks

Pleasantville’s 14-year-old coach Kristen Coffey, who noted that profits from raffle tickets, T-shirts, food, and other ancillary activities would go to BluePath Service Dogs, a local company that provides canine companions to people with autism, seemed largely satisfied with the performance of her team.

“Today both teams certainly didn’t give up. It was our first game of the season, so we were working on solving the problems. I think they didn’t want to lose,” she explained of her team’s late tying goal.

Bender, a junior who noted that she used her speed to get into position to score in the shootout, said her young team (the Tigers have 10 sophomores on varsity) were confident going into the OT despite an official victory over the rules.

“We are confident in our skills,” she said. “We trust each other. We kept our cool and calm. … I have a lot of confidence in the young people and I trust Kiki and (the other) seniors very much.”

Delli Carpini, who received a small, stuffed buffalo named Buckeye in her arms after the game as the best player on her team, partially attributed her cool approach to being in the fire in the post-season of 2020. thrown. With North Salem’s novice goalkeeper due to the coronavirus quarantine, Delli Carpini manned the goal for the underdog Tigers in a COVID-created regional final against the powerhouse Lakeland, a school it wouldn’t normally face in playoffs because it is significantly larger.