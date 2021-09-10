Rockies vs. Phillies – Game Recap – September 9, 2021

PHILADELPHIA — Pinch-hitter Ryan McMahon and Sam Hilliard hit back-to-back homeruns with two outs in the ninth inning to take the Colorado Rockies 4-3 over the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday-evening.

Bryce Harper hit his 30th home run of the season to cement his MVP candidacy, and the Phillies looked like they would start a crucial home game with a win before the bullpen blew their 30th save of the season.

The Phillies fell 3 games behind Atlanta in first place in the NL East with a soft home schedule ahead. They will play 13 of their next 16 games at home against the Rockies, Cubs, Orioles and Pirates, who started a total of 113 games under .500 on Thursday.

Leading 2-1, closer Ian Kennedy (1-1) retired the first two Colorado batters in the ninth.

After Colton Welker singled, McMahon drove a 0-2.80-mph curveball over the wall to the right to give Colorado a 3-2 lead. Hilliard followed with a long drive to the right.

We were trying to play spoiler, McMahon said. That will be our performance. It was very nice to spoil tonight.

It was Kennedy’s third blunder of the season and the second since the Phillies took him out of Texas in a trade on July 30.

Just a bad performance, said Phillies manager Joe Girardi.

It hurts a lot, he said. We can’t change it. We have to come out better tomorrow and find a way to put together a series.

A highly regarded prospect, Welker had a few singles, including his first career hit and RBI. Colorado broke a four-game losing streak.

That was a good win, said Colorado manager Bud Black. Our boys did a really good job playing the whole game. To come here against a team biting the Braves in the heels in a playoff spot and our guys played them toe to toe. It is awesome.

Lucas Gilbreath (1-1) threw a scoreless eighth and Carlos Estvez came out of a jam in the ninth to earn his sixth save.

The Phillies put runners on second and third base with one out, and Didi Gregorius scored a groundout by Brad Miller to draw Philadelphia to a run. Estvez struckout pinch-hitter JT Realmuto to end it.

Harper is doing everything he can to lift Philadelphia to its first postseason appearance since it won the last of five consecutive division titles in 2011.

The 28-year-old slugger connected for an opposite field, soloing to the left in Antonio Senzatela’s first. It was the fourth homerun in five games for Harper, who now has 30 or more homeruns in four of his ten seasons. Harper won the 2015 NL MVP with Washington.

After Welkers RBI tied the score in the fourth, Harper helped Philadelphia lead in the sixth. His one-out drive to the right landed high off the wall for a single that put runners at the corners, and Miller followed with an RBI grounder.

Phillies starter Ranger Suarez continued his strong season and now has an 1.38 ERA in 78 innings as starter and reliever. The lefthander gave up one run on five hits with six strikeouts and a walk.

Senzatela gave up two runs on four hits with three strikeouts and two walks in six innings.

WHICH DELIVERY

A day after making his major league debut in Colorado’s 7-4 home loss to San Francisco, Welker got his first career start, batting sixth and playing third. He lined up with a two-out single to center for his first career RBI and singled with two outs in the ninth.

I feel incredible, definitely a dream come true, he said. I am very grateful.

Welker was banned for 80 games by the commissioners’ office in May after testing positive for the performance-enhancing compound Dehydrochlormethyltestosterone (DHCMT), which violates the Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

TRAINERS ROOM

Rockies: OF Yonathan Daza (left thumb tear) was activated from IL prior to the match. Daza, who last played on August 16, finished seventh and started in rightfield.

Phillies: Realmuto (half-time) was not in the starting lineup. The catcher has a sore right shoulder. He is expected to be back in the lineup on Friday.

NEXT ONE

RHP German Marquez (11-10, 4.08) starts for the Rockies in the second game of the four-game set. The Phillies go with a bullpen game.

