covid: Cricket: Fifth test canceled after India “failed to field team” against England, lead series 2-1 from now

The fifth test between India and England was canceled on Friday amid a chaotic turn of events with the host board’s statement about the visitors changing from “unable to set up a team and will lose the match instead” in “unfortunately unable to set up a team”.

The development came after the touring crew was left tense following physiotherapist Yogesh Parmar’s positive COVID-19 test that led to concerns that the infection could spread during the match, which was eventually canceled a few hours before the toss.

The first statement from the England and Wales Cricket Board categorically mentioned the word “forfeit”, but that was later omitted from a revised press release. Both statements are in the possession of PTI.



“Due to fears of a further increase in the number of COVID cases in the camp, India is unfortunately unable to mobilize a team,” the ECB’s revised statement reads.

It is learned that, led by skipper Virat Kohli, who vigorously voiced his fears, the players became confused late on Thursday and could not be convinced by the BCCI buyer to play the game.

The BCCI issued a statement of its own, hoping the match could be rescheduled sometime later.

“Instead of the strong relationship between BCCI and ECB, the BCCI has offered the ECB a rescheduling of the canceled test match. Both councils will work to find a new date for this test match,” said BCCI secretary Jay Shah.

A COVID-related quarantine would mean we should have missed something

matches, from September 19. The players are also waiting for reports of another round of tests that have been conducted.

“Following ongoing talks with the BCCI, the ECB can confirm that the fifth LV= Insurance Test between England and India Men which kicks off today at Emirates Old Trafford will be cancelled,” the ECB said.

“We sincerely apologize to fans and partners for this news, which we know will cause tremendous disappointment and inconvenience to many,” it added.

As of now, India is leading 2-1 and has not been officially declared the winner of the series simply because there is a chance that the fifth Test will be played during the window in July next year when the team visits for a six-year run. match white series balls.

Since the Indian players refused to play despite a negative test on Thursday, there have been continuous back-channel conversations between the two boards.

“The BCCI and the ECB held several rounds of talks to find a way to play the Test Match, but the Covid-19 outbreak in the Indian team forced the decision to call off the Old Trafford Test Match,” Shah said. .

Ultimately, Kohli and Co.’s fears got through. priority.

“The BCCI has always maintained that the safety and well-being of the players is of the utmost importance and there will be no compromises on that aspect,” Shah said.

Shah thanked the English administration for understanding the difficult circumstances.

“The BCCI would like to thank the ECB for their cooperation and understanding during these difficult times. We would like to apologize to the fans for not being able to complete an exciting series.”

Obviously the COVID-19 rules for the World Test Championship matches do not include forfeiture and that is where Kohli and his men could get their way.

Under the WTC’s competition terms and conditions, COVID-19 is identified as “acceptable non-compliance if it has a significant impact on the team’s ability to play.”

This is because the match can be canceled from the competition and because ICC uses a percentage point system based on points won in matches played, a canceled match has no value for any team.

The Indian players feared that the 96-hour incubation period, taking into account the 96-hour incubation period, put them at risk of coming back positive during the match and being quarantined for 10 days, according to BCCI sources.

There were many questions that surfaced for BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and Shah over the past 12 hours, taking a number of factors into account.

It also considered the possibility that the IPL’s schedule, which started on September 19, would go haywire, as broadcasters and franchisees would not have taken the delay lightly.

Also, delaying the game by a day or two would have caused logistical problems as the Indian and English players would fly to the UAE together on a charter flight.

“There is no guarantee that after Ravi Shastri’s book release function that the team attended, there will be no more cases. So players were wary and even more so about being solitary for 10 days,” said a source.

