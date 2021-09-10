Alma’s Caden Farris and Jackson McMurray romp on the tennis court





With a few more games on the program, Alma duo Caden Farris and Jackson McMurray working to secure one of the top spots en route to the 5A West Conference meeting in late September. The duo is 8-2 overall and 4-2 in conference play. Freshman coach Bryan Jernigan said they have a good chance of finishing in the top 4. “They’ve had a really good year so far. They have yet to finish strong, but they’ve got themselves in good shape now,” said Jernigan. “Sometimes they’ve struggled with a slow start in a game, but they’ve finished strong. It takes some competition not to sit down and just fight through adversity.” STACY DOESN’T KEEP STILL:Why Alma’s Two-Way Starter Conner Stacy Won’t Be Spending Much Time on the Sidelines Farris and McMurray started playing tennis as freshmen last season and are just one of four returning starters this season, including a senior and a junior. Jernigan said the two had gotten to lead roles even as sophomores. “They’ve stepped up and taken care of the little things, like where to catch the bus to meet, and things like that,” Jernigan said. “They are young, but they are two of the more experienced guys we got back. “Although they haven’t played much competitive tennis, they’ve been playing the game all their lives. They know what the game is and they know what to do to win.” McMurray said he started working with volunteer coach and tennis pro Don Kissell during the off-season. “Last year was a tough start, but I think I’ve improved a lot,” said McMurray. “I feel great now, but I still have more conference matches to finish.” Both McMurray and Farris played doubles with different partners last season, and both feel like they complement each other on the field. “We’re both pretty good on the net,” McMurray said. “Caden is a little better at the net than I am. I’m a little better at baseline, but he’s pretty good at baseline too. If one of us plays bad, the other can get up.” Farris wanted to play doubles when he started playing tennis and McMurray is a good partner. “If I find myself getting depressed or angry, Jackson is a good teammate and tries to get me back on my feet,” said Farris. “We complement each other mentally.” JOHNSON KEEPS WORKING:Why Mulberry’s Yvette Johnson Strives to Make Himself and the Volleyball Team Better Alma still has matches with Van Buren, Greenwood and Siloam Springs, and McMurray and Farris still have a lot of work to do. McMurray said he needs to focus on getting good pictures. Farris added that his service could use some extra work. In general, they have high hopes for the future. “We have a great core group of kids, and they’re all really great kids,” McMurray said. “I think if most stick to it, we’ll be pretty good in a few years.”

