Sports
The Danbury Trashers: Hockeys Bad Boys
Image Courtesy of SI.com
For some, sports is something to watch when you’re bored and don’t see anything on TV. However, sport can take on a new meaning to stand behind, identify with and love. For the people of Danbury, Connecticut, the Danbury Trashers hockey team of the UHL (United Hockey League) took on that significance in 2004. Most people have never heard of the Trashers. But thanks to a new movie about the club in the Netflix documentary series “Untold,” people across the country are learning about this tiny minor league hockey team. To understand the Trashers, one must learn more about the team’s owner, Jimmy Galente.
Galente owned Automated Waste Disposal, a large waste disposal company that manages New York’s Western Connecticut and Westchester, Putnam, and Dutchess counties. Despite being known throughout the community as a philanthropist who donated a new football stadium to New Fairfield High School and a children’s ward at Danbury Hospital, Galente was not a good man. Galente and his silent partner Thomas Milo have extorted multiple companies throughout their territory to take advantage of commercial waste disposal contracts. Galente is also alleged to have conspired to commit arson and kidnapping by damaging a truck belonging to one of Galante’s competitors and kidnapping the driver of that truck at gunpoint. The FBI had been investigating Galente since the 1990s, and he was jailed for a year and a day in 1999 for tax evasion. However, the FBI didn’t get what they wanted from Galente, so they kept a close eye on him. Although Galente was not a good person, he wanted to give his son, AJ, a privileged life.
When AJ was 17, a senior in high school, Galente bought the rights to a minor league hockey team and named them the Danbury Trashers because of his massive garbage disposal business. Danbury is a city of less than 90,000 people, so it was a huge job for this new professional sports team to show up. Jimmy and AJ had a logo, a name and a location, but needed some players to get on the ice and win a few games. On that front, the 17-year-old brought in enforcers Brad Wingfield and Roman Ndur, who were both known for their brutal fights on the ice, as well as David Beauregard and Mike Rupp, who were goal machines.
All these players had one thing in common: they were rough. These players were big names, but they weren’t cheap. UHL’s salary was about $125 per game, but of course that wasn’t all Galente did for them. Jimmy gave some players a $10,000 signing bonus, all in cash, hosted $6,000 dinners, and on several occasions threw thousands of dollars in cash on the table after a big win. These violations were completely against UHL rules and the team was found to have $500,000 over the salary cap, but Galente didn’t care. The Galentes wanted a team that embodied Danbury’s working-class population, as well as a team he could identify with for his violent profession. In their first season, the fans loved the Trashers, finishing second in the division with 95 points and setting a UHL penalty minutes record at 2,776.
Danbury’s ice arena was electric and set UHL attendance records every night. However, the team’s famous fan section, Section 102, was known for rowdyness and hostile UHL Commissioner Richard Bros. The Trashers collected goals, fights and wins; the heat hit Galente. In 2006, after the Trashers lost in the championship to the Kalamazoo Wings, Galente was indicted and charged with 93 different charges, including racketeering, tax evasion, extortion, wire fraud, witness tampering and finally paying a mafia tax to the Genovese crime family boss “Matty the horse” Ianniello.
After being forced to relinquish control of more than 20 companies worth more than $100 million, Galente was sentenced to 87 months in prison for his crimes. Galente’s Thrashers folded under the financial burden placed on them, and they were lost to history. Nevertheless, the residents of Danbury remember the Trashers, and one fan even has in his will that he wants to be buried in his Trashers sweater. The Danbury Trashers may have been a circus, completely embarrassing the sport of hockey, but the Detroit Pistons of the 90s and the Philadelphia Flyers of the 70s proved it; everyone likes bad boys.
