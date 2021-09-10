ESPN’s Stanford Steve and ‘The Bear’ picks from Tennessee, Pitt football





ESPN Channels “Stanford” Steve Coughlin and Chris “The Bear” Fallica talked about college football betting this week in their podcast “Stanford Steve & The Bear”. One of the games they talked about was Saturday’s game between the Tennessee Vols and Pitt football teams. Tennessee comes 1-0 overall after a 38-6 win against Bowling Green on September 2, Pitt is also 1-0 overall after a 51-7 win over UMass on September 4. Pitt is a 3.5-point favorite vs. Tennessee in the duel, according to Tipico Sportsbook at 10:15 PM ET on Thursday. Stanford Steve and The Bear choose Tennessee, Pitt football “Stanford” Steve Coughlin chose Pitt to win and cover. Chris “The Bear” Fallica chose Pitt to win and cover. “I don’t want to crush, I feel bad; I’ve already hit the road, so I have to tell Joe Milton now, I really do,” Fallica said. “Michigan…at least they realized they had better quarterback options. Milton has a snake, but you never know where it wasn’t a good performance from him. If he becomes their man this week against Narduzzi and a Pittdefense, that may be a recipe for disaster.” Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III, a transfer from Michigan, went 11-for-23 and passed 139 yards with one touchdown against Bowling Green. Pat Narduzzi is Pitt’s head coach.Josh Heupel is the football head coach of Tennessee Vols. “If you give me Narduzzi, okay,” Coughlin said. “As good a line of defense as in sport and he’s got guys back on the D-line. You know he’s going to create pressure with minimal guys helping out at the back. And you brought up Milton, and then you don’t let Heupel anyone like to throw it and take more shots than him but if you don’t hit them now if that’s second-and-10 you take that shot okay what’s your third-and-10. “I think it’s very interesting to see when Heupel goes for those shots because I think Pitt will be ready. It’s a very difficult team to lose balance in defense. And if you’re talking about consistency, I’ll take the consistency of a Narduzzi defense against that Milton-led attack in their second game together as Milton and Heupel. “It must be fun. I think this is a big, big one for Pitt, knowing what happened last week. And like I said, I’m taking Narduzzi and that defense.” Here’s more Tennessee Vols football news: Erik Hall is the leading digital producer for sports with the USA Today Network. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik. Gannett may generate revenue from public referrals to gambling services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on the reporting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.knoxnews.com/story/sports/college/university-of-tennessee/2021/09/09/espn-stanford-steve-the-bear-picks-tennessee-vols-pitt-football/8267754002/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos