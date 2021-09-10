No. 7 Fairmont Tennis Zippers No. 10 Blue Earth Area, 7-0 | News, Sports, Jobs





FAIRMONT – Fairmont third singles netter Maggy Totzke took a few sips of the cotton candy-flavored Bang energy drink before hitting the Cardinal Courts during the Cardinals’ first home game in 10 doubles encounters this fall. Totzke, a rock-hard senior, left the playing field with a bang, posting back-to-back 6-0 set wins to earn Class A No. 7-ranked Fairmont’s fourth team point against the No. 10-ranked Blue Earth Area Buses on Thursday. Libby Totzke and second doubles partner Hope Klanderud, No. 2 singles netter Briana Joseph and the first doubles tandem of Ellie Hernes and Lauren Davis respectively followed with wins to seal the rare 7-0 Big South Conference dual-meet triumph over perennial powerhouse Bucs at Fairmont. “Across the lineup, our girls played their best tennis matches of the season so far,” said Fairmont head coach Laura Olsen, whose team improved to 9-1 overall with his rival’s shutout. “(Assistant manager) Tim (Slama) and I have had the players work in practice to get out of their comfort zone and challenge them to try new things. “They all definitely stepped up and met those challenges today and it paid off with a big team win.” Abi Peyman set the early winning trend for the Cardinals by beating karissa Lopez back to back 6-0 in the fourth singles action. Despite losing some of the grip on the Kiso tape wrapped around her shoulder, Peyman didn’t lose many points playing the minimum dozen games. Anika Haugen and Johanna Petschke then rolled to a 6-0 win in the opening set over the Bucs’ Allie Lopez and Carol Schrader in the third doubles. Haugen and Petschke then secured the Cardinals’ second team by combining for a 6-1 decision in the second set. Fairmont’s Claire Nemmers then pitched Class A No. 4 ranked individual netter Marissa Benz to No. 1 singles in straight sets to extend the home team’s lead to 3-0 in the scoring column. Nemmers recorded a 6-0 win in the first set before finishing with a 6-1 win in the second set over Benz. Maggy Totzke then capped the Cardinals’ team win by dishing out back-to-back 6-0 set losses to the Bucs’ Kylie Rosenau in number 3 in singles. Libby Totzke, Maggy’s twin sister, and Klanderud contributed to a 6-2, 6-0 win over Ella Survis and Lauren Survis in the second doubles, while Fairmont recovered second singles player Briana Joseph from an early deficit in the first set to finish sixth. to bring in the home team. point. Joseph outlasted the Bucs’ Addison Armstrong in a hard hitting classic at No. 2 singles, 6-2, 6-4. Hernes and Davis rallied for a 6-4 loss in the opening set to BEA’s Olivia Dutton and Grace Hanson in the first doubles by turning the score in their favor – 6-4 – during action in the second set. As the team outcome of the double encounter was decided at that point, the two No. 1 double tandems played to a 10-point super tiebreak, with Hernes and Davis completing the Cardinals shutout on a 10-5 win. Fairmont (9-1) will host St. James Area in the Cardinal Courts at 4:30 p.m. Monday, while Blue Earth Area (7-1) will take to the road to Wells on Monday to face United South in a non-league Central double encounter. Today’s latest news and more in your inbox

