Field Hockey: Brunswick, Mount Ararat battle rainy conditions in tie





TOPSHAM A little rain never hurts, but it can certainly have an impact on a field hockey game. That was evident on Thursday night when Mount Ararat tied rival Brunswick 1-1 in a goal-first game. Oh god yes, Mount Ararat head coach Krista Chase said after the game when asked if she expected a close match-up. Every time we play against these guys (Brunswick) we know we’re going to have to work hard like we did tonight (Thurs). Paige Witwicki scored late in the first quarter to give Mount Ararat an early 1-0 lead. Brunswick’s Kelsey Sullivan tied things at 1-1 halfway through the third quarter. Brunswick head coach Carrie Sullivan also expected a close matchup. When the bus driver dropped us off, he asked how long the match would last, Sullivan said. We usually said around 90 minutes, but we always go overtime when we play Mount Ararat. The conditions, combined with the newly laid out lawn at Ararat High School, made for a fast-paced game with plenty of action. Both sides struggled to maintain possession and had to run up and down the field for most of the game. Both coaches do not believe that the rain played a significant factor. No, definitely not, Sullivan said. It certainly made things a bit more intense, but the outcome would have been no different. Chase added: That was just two teams playing a solid defense and having the urge and wanting to win. It was a hard-fought game for the defenders. That was fun, the rain added, said Mt. Ararat defender Megan Reed. Everyone was working hard, we played a great team game tonight. Sullivan loved what she saw of her defense. The Dragons have conceded just two goals in their first three games. They (the defense) were incredible tonight, I’m so proud of them, Sullivan said. That should give us some confidence, we’ve been solid there. Brunswick is now 2-0-1 in Class A North while Mount Ararat is 1-1-1. The Eagles lost 6-0 to Skowhegan earlier this week. It was also the first game on the new turf for Mount Ararat. I don’t think we’ll have to deal with it all with the rain tonight, Chase said. It was fun, hopefully the weather will be better for us next time. Mount Ararat goalkeeper Piper Cohen made four in-cage saves, while Brunswick’s Ahavah Burch had six. ” Previous Sports Digest: Scarborough excludes Thornton Academy from boys’ football Next one ” MLB roundup: Yankees put Taillon on IL; Britton undergoes Tommy John surgery This iframe contains the logic needed to process Ajax powered Gravity Forms.

