Gamecocks Stifle Kennesaw State in Road Opener





Next game: against Santa Clara 9/10/2021 | 4:00 IN THE AFTERNOON KENNESAW, GA. In the first road game of the fall, No. 24 South Carolina overwhelmed Kennesaw State (4-3) for an outright Georgia win on Thursday night. The Gamecocks (6-1) are now winners of four consecutive games. Kyla Manning and Riley Whitesides led the team with 10 kills each and the defense limited the Owls to 25 kills in total in the three sets. SET ONE:The Gamecocks stormed to a 7-2 lead to start the evening, but Kennesaw State used its deadly service game to react quickly. Coupled with three errors behind the service line for South Carolina, the Owls walked back 14-12 and forced a timeout. From that break, however, the offense came alive for South Carolina and a 5-0 run, including two Mikayla Robinson kills and two tandem blocks from Robinson and Claire Wilson the team broke out of a 16-all tie. Kennesaw State would not threaten the game again, a 25-20 final with 21 digs for South Carolina and a 0.270 to 0.050 advantage in the team’s success rate. TWO SETTINGS:The offense took a back seat in set two, but the serving game remained a key storyline. Kennesaw State went into the evening with nearly three times as many aces as opponents in the first six games, ranking 20ein the nation for aces per set. However, it would be his mistakes behind the line that made the difference in a 25-17 set two score to give the Gamecocks a 2-0 lead in the game. The South Carolina defense remained strong, limiting the home side to nine kills and a 0.067 in-game pass rate. SET THREE:Manning served a big early run for the visitors to kick off the third, which helped turn a 5-5 tie into a 12-5 game and South Carolina would not look back on a 25-17 score. Kennesaw State could not recover from the early run, further hampered by South Carolina’s newfound efficiency. The Gamecocks had 15 kills with a .278 pass rate for the set, with Manning confirming her success in the serving game with a team-high six kills. REMARKABLE The South Carolina defense kept the Owls on a .060 batting percentage in the game. The last time the team had an opponent under .100 was against Auburn on October 28 of last season.

freshman Morgan Carter a total of 16 digs, classmate Lauren McCutcheon 10 added and South Carolina had a total of 47 digs in the three sets.

Kyla Manning now has double-digit kills and a success rate of .300 or better in four of the team's seven games this season.

freshman Claire Wilson led the offense with 20 assists and also added five blocks, a new personal best for the setter.

Kennesaw State went into the night leading 55-21 in service aces in the first six games, but came to only four with 12 errors on Thursday. QUOTABLE

head coach Tom Mendoza about the result in Kennesaw State We had some good stuff and then some things we need to work on. Give the team credit for compartmentalizing parts of their game, I thought our block setups were really good, followed scouting reports, that sort of thing. We communicated and especially with the amount of movement Kennesaw has with their attack I thought we handled that well. Dropping a few too many balls, overpasses that we don’t kill, I think we didn’t get our offensive rhythm until the third set, so clearly it’s things we need to keep doing better. We put some pressure on Kennesaw and they are a really good team, a well coached team and we were able to make them uncomfortable. NEXT ONE The team’s trip to Kennesaw will conclude Friday afternoon with a neutral game against Santa Clara. The first service against the Broncos is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET. There will be no video coverage, follow @GamecockVolley on Twitter for stat links and score updates.

