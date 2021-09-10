No matter of forfeiting the 5th test, says BCCI VP Shukla





IMAGE: The big screen shows the cancellation of the fifth Test match between England and India on Day 1 at Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester on Friday. Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images India’s Board of Control for Cricket Vice President Rajeev Shukla says negotiations are underway with the England and Wales Cricket Board to resolve issues “amicably” following the cancellation of the fifth and final test of the series, which was scheduled to begin in Manchester on Friday. “After extensive consultations between BCCI President, BCCI Secretary, Treasurer, I and the Deputy Secretary, together with the President and CEO of the ECB and in consultation with players, captain, senior players, it was decided to cancel this test match, which was scheduled in Manchester, to cancel.” Shukla said. “And other things, you know, other negotiations with the ECB will continue to resolve the whole issue amicably. There is no question of forfeiting the game; it has just been called off,” he added. When asked whether the match will be played at a later date, Shukla replied: “Those negotiations are taking place.” The fifth test between India and England was canceled due to “further increase in the number of COVID cases” in the Indian camp. “Following ongoing talks with the BCCI, the ECB can confirm that the fifth LV= Insurance Test between England and India Men which kicks off today at Emirates Old Trafford will be cancelled,” the ECB said in a statement. Before the match, physiotherapist Yogesh Parmar tested positive for COVID-19 in Manchester. This had led to the cancellation of Team India’s training for Thursday afternoon. However, there were no concerns about COVID-19 at the camp in England and Jos Buttler had said everything was fine and the hosts were looking forward to the game before the game was canceled on Friday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rediff.com/cricket/report/no-question-of-forfeiting-5th-test-says-bcci-vp-shukla-india-england-tour/20210910.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos