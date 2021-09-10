Eagles not ready for departure because football match is canceled | News, Sports, Jobs





HANOVERTON — The Valley Christian at the United football game scheduled for tonight appeared to have won the Eastern Ohio Athletic Conference title. We will never know after the game is canceled due to COVID-19 issues at the United football team. “That could very well have been. Two very good teams”, Valley Christian athletic director Dolph Carroll said. “DJ was disappointed, just like me.” Carroll said he received a call around 11 a.m. Thursday that the game was not over. United football coach and athletic director DJ Ogilvie said it involves contact tracing with a “bunch of kids.” Both teams are 2-1 on the season and the only ones in the EOAC with winning records. It is the eighth game with an EOAC team to be canceled this season due to COVID-19 protocols, but the first to involve United. Carroll said Valley has had no problems so far. “We’re pretty well blessed,” he said. “We were a mask to school every day, so we’re good there.” Carroll said he spent most of the afternoon on the phone looking for a replacement game but had no prospects. School officials from the EOAC will evaluate where they are going with regard to the league title. United and Valley will both play against United next Friday in Leetonia and Valley in Lisbon. “We’re going to try to be back on the field in the middle of the week when we get some kids back,” said Ogilvie. Liberty will play in an alternate game tonight at Rootstown. The Liberty at Brookfield and Pymatuning Valley at Rootstown games were canceled due to COVID-19 issues. Today’s latest news and more in your inbox

