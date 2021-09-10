Field Hockey Set To Host New Hampshire And LIU At Lennon Family Field

PROVIDENCE, RI The Providence College hockey team is hosting a few games this weekend at Lennon Family Field in Providence, RI. On Friday, September 10, the brothers welcome New Hampshire for a game at 6:00 PM. The weekend will conclude with a showdown against Long Island University Brooklyn on Sunday, September 12 at noon. Both matches will be broadcast live on FloSports.

LIVE STREAM:FloSports

GET A DISCOUNT SUBSCRIPTION TO FLOSPORTS: CLICK HERE

Subscribers using a Providence College email address (providence.edu) have access to a $6.99 monthly subscription ($5.83 when selecting an annual plan)

Subscribers who do NOT have a Providence College email address will still earn a discount off the price of $12.50 per month ($7.99 when selecting an annual subscription)

**If you do NOT use the link above when subscribing to FloSports, the subscription will cost $29.99 per month ($12.50 when selecting an annual subscription)

LIVE STATS: Sidearm stats

Scouting the Brothers:

Providence goes into the weekend with a 2-2 overall record, including a 2-0 at home at Lennon Family Field.

The Friars will wear gold laces in their game against New Hampshire on Friday night and will partner with the Go4theGoal Foundation to support children and their families in their fight against childhood cancer. The brothers have already surpassed their $1,000 fundraising goal for the contest, but remain grateful for additional support. You can join the team and donate here: JOIN THE FIGHT AGAINST PEDIATRIC CANCER

The brothers are led offensively by senior Niamh Gowing (Dublin, Ireland) and junior Lisa McNamara (Barre, Vt.). Gowing has five points on two goals and one assist, while McNamara also has five points on one goal and a team-best three assists.

All five of McNamara’s points have come home to Lennon Family Field, including a career-high four points against Bryant (1g, 2a).

graduated student Olivia Ward (Havelock North, New Zealand) is tied for the team lead in goals (two) and third in points (four).

Providence opened the season with back-to-back wins at home against Bryant (4-0) and Boston University (2-1).

The Friars broke a six-game winless run at the hands of the Terriers with the win. Prior to this year’s game, the two teams had not met since the 2015 campaign.

Junior midfielder Nora Goddard-Despot (North Vancouver, British Columbia) was named to the Preseason All-BIG EAST Team. Goddard-Despot missed opening weekend with the Friars while competing in Canada at the 2021 Junior Pan American Championships in Santiago, Chile (August 21-29). Goddard-Despot made her season debut last weekend for Providence vs. Maine and Harvard.

Asia Porter (Somerset, Mass.) has played each of the last three games in goal for Providence. She has an overall record of 1-2 and has 1.81 goals against average and a save rate of 0.860. Camryn Kelbaugh earned the Friars season opening win against Bryant, with a clean sheet (4-0) but was untested by the Bulldogs. She completed the game without having to make a save.

EXPLORE NEW HAMPSHIRE:

The Wildcats go into the weekend with an overall record of 1-3, with two of their three losses against nationally ranked opponents.

UNH took a 1-0 win against Ohio in the season opener on August 28, but has since dropped three consecutive games against No. 5 Louisville (0-3), Boston University (1-3) and No. 3 Iowa (0-3) .

In four games, UNH was defeated by its opponents, 57-16. The Wildcats’ opponents also took a 28-5 lead in penalty corners.

Jaiden Wittel leads UNH in scoring with three points on one goal and one assist.

Bloem van den Brekel is second with two points to one goal, while Tori Palumbo is the only other Wildcat to crack the points column with one assist.

Jemma Woods has played all 240 minutes in the cage. She has an average of 2.25 goals and a save percentage of 0.750.

SCOUTING LIU:

LIU goes into the weekend with a 1-1 overall record.

The Sharks take on Columbia on September 10 at noon before heading to Friartown.

LIU opened the season with a 2-1 loss in overtime at Bucknell on August 29.

The Sharks are coming off a 2-1 win against Georgetown in their most recent game (September 5).

Three different players have scored goals for LIU this season, including Felicia King, Sammy Bell and Emilce Paez. King leads the team in points (three) on one goal and one assist.

Rachel Vellis has played all 121 minutes in the cage for the Sharks. She has 1.49 goals against average and a save rate of 0.786.

WHAT’S NEXT:

After completion of this weekend’s games at Lennon Family Field, Providence will play four of the next five games en route.

The Friars will open the BIG EAST game against Villanova on September 17.

Providence will be on the road at 11:00 a.m. on September 19 to face Monmouth, which is not a conference

The Friars return to Providence, RI to host Georgetown in conference play on Friday, September 24 at 6:00 PM

– GO COWS! –