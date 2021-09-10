Test cricket has received the white flag and surrendered to the IPL





The ECB appeared to have come to the conclusion early Friday morning that by refusing to play, India had forfeited the game, it said in its press release. That announcement was quickly withdrawn, presumably to avoid legal action or cause an international incident, but the outcome will be very significant. Now the game is apparently being moved to next season. But logically you can’t play a test series over two seasons and with the domestic season already apparently impossible in terms of fixtures, how easy will it be to fit into a seventh test next summer? If the ICC duly agrees that the game will not be forfeited and that the series can continue until next year, it will admit that the IPL is king and that test cricket is only a diminishing burden in a world where cricket is almost a has become non-profit. – stop traveling circus for an elite of players. The ICC would argue that what has now become the most financially significant competition from crickets should take precedence over what have been the crown jewels of the games since 1877, because in its view a game can be discontinued without sanction to protect the wider commercial interests of to protect the crickets. than to protect players, none of whom were carrying a contagious disease at the time. However, if the ICC decided instead that India had forfeited the match by refusing to play – which would be the morally right decision – and therefore tied the series instead of winning, it would not support the supremacy of Test-cricket confirm, but the law of other forms of the game not be overrun by the stifling commercial interests of the Indian franchise. Most cricket boards in the world are afraid to take on the Indian franchise because so many of their players have become financially dependent on it, and so the chances of sidelining India by letting the team lose the Test are almost non-existent .

