Week 2 Media Blitz Coverage of Big Central Football Conference Action





MyCentralJersey.com continues its coverage of the Big Central Football Conference with a Week 2 Media Blitz. A full game schedule can be found below. The final scores of those matches, as well as links to stories, will be updated on this page throughout the weekend. MyCentralJersey.com’s team of photographers and reporters will be manning multiple matches this weekend and providing full coverage of all the action from this weekend. Highlights of Week 2’s coverage include: Reporter Harry Frezza will provide full coverage of Phillipsburg in Hillsborough on Friday night. Reporter Josh Rosenfeld will cover Friday’s Delaware Valley meeting in North Plainfield. Reporter Donovan Hugel will receive a message from Manville in Dunellen on Friday evening. Marcus Borden will provide live updates and in-game video highlights from North Brunswick at Old Bridge on Friday night. Andy Mendlowitz will give full coverage of Saturday’s tilt between AL Johnson in Metuchen. Marcus Borden will provide live updates and in-game video highlights from St. Joseph (Met.) in Westfield on Saturday afternoon. In addition, our staff will provide full descriptions of games involving every school in Middlesex County, as well as full descriptions of games involving teams from Somerset County, Hunterdon County, Warren County, and Union County in the Courier News coverage area. Consider subscribing to MyCentralJersey.com. by a special offer, readers get full access to all content on our website for six months for just $1 per month. Follow our Twitter scroll, embedded at the bottom of this webpage, for live score updates from the vast majority of Big Central Football Conference games. For insight and analysis of this week’s games, check out Courier News football beat writer’s pick columns Simeon Pincus en Home News Tribune football beat writer Andy Mendlowitz. Also check out this week’s team rankings for the Big Central Football Conference, Middlesex County and Courier News Area. we wrote full team previews for all Big Central Football Conference schools in our coverage area, plus other engaging preseason content. To follow Mendlowitz, pinhead and MyCentralJersey.com football analyst Marcus Borden on Twitter for links to stories and in-game highlights throughout the season. Stay on MyCentralJersey.com year round for the most comprehensive coverage of the Big Central Football Conference. WEEK 2 SCHEDULE Friday Sept 10. Highland Park in Dayton, 6 p.m. JP Stevens in Monroe, 6 p.m. South Brunswick at Piscataway, 6:00 PM St. Thomas Aquinas in Roselle, 6 p.m. Summit in Rahway, 6 p.m. Belvidere at South Hunterdon, 7pm Carteret in Somerville, 7 p.m. Delaware Valley at North Plainfield, 7 p.m. East Brunswick in New Brunswick, 7 p.m. Edison in Colonia, 7 p.m. Elizabeth at Watchung Hills, 7 p.m. Governor Livingston in Voorhees, 7 p.m. Hunterdon Central in Bridgewater-Raritan, 7pm JF Kennedy at Scotch Plains-Fanwood, 7pm Manville in Dunellen, 7pm Middlesex in New Providence, 7 p.m. Montgomery in Linden, 7 p.m. North Brunswick at Old Bridge, 7pm North Hunterdon at Cranford, 7pm Perth Amboy in Passaic, 7pm Phillipsburg at Hillsborough, 7 p.m. Roselle Park at Bound Brook, 7pm Warren Hills at South Plainfield, 7 p.m. Woodbridge at Sayreville, 7pm Saturday 11 September AL Johnson in Metuchen, 1:00 PM Brearley at Spotswood, 1pm Union in Plainfield, 1:00 PM St. Joseph (met.) in Westfield, 2 p.m. Email: [email protected]; on Twitter: @laurenknego Lauren Knego covers scholastic sports for the Courier News and Home News Tribune. For unlimited access to local high school sports, subscribe or activate your digital account today.

