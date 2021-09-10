Upper Arlington Golden Bears excited to play on new courts





Megan Basil had just taken a shutout win, but the junior first-singles player of the Upper Arlington girls’ tennis team said a 6-0, 6-0 win over Hilliard Davidson’s Lila Davis on Sept. 2 contained at least one surprise. Got caught late to the ball a few times, Basil said of some unexpectedly quick bounces from the Golden Bears’ new courts. It’s a lot of fun to come here and it helps the game if the courses don’t play weird. We’ve waited so long for this. UA’s new 10-lane facility opened on September 2, nearly three weeks after the originally scheduled date, but any delays mattered as the Bears enjoyed their new home. Amenities include lights on five of the courts for nighttime games, a handful of notches in the fences known as California Corners to keep the balls in play near their assigned court, a 32-foot wide area for bleachers and general movement between the two sets of five courts, and 16 feet, 9 inches between the courts, an increase of nearly 5 feet from UA’s previous facility. In the old high school, there were 9 feet between sets of fields, but that was limited to use by coaches and players. Architects do a great job, but we see all the time where they design some courts, but there isn’t much about everything the courts will be used for, said Jim Flower, a former UA tennis parent and assistant coach selected by the district to to help with the design. You have to think about where the people watch the games, the vantage points(s) where do coaches go? I’ve seen so many venues I knew we could come up with a great solution for coaches, players, everyone. They told me to sign it, so I did. In the end we got pretty much exactly what we wanted. The tennis program is the second to christen a dedicated facility at the new high school, after the boys’ and girls’ water polo teams, which began playing in an expanded pool in early August. Like the 11-lane swimming pool, which will host the Northern Region’s water polo tournament in October, it is hoped that the tennis facility will also host events beyond high school, such as local and regional amateur and semi-professional tournaments. The girls’ tennis team played home games in 2020, but the boys’ team has not played at UA since the end of the 2019 season, first as the 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, then last spring due to construction. The girls’ team held tryouts at Jones Middle School and played the first four games on the road. UA was supposed to open at home against Canfield on August 13, but that game was postponed one day and moved to a neutral ground in Lexington. Another scheduled home game, August 26 against Olentangy Oranje, was postponed due to bad weather. High heat and humidity in late August also caused delays in the completion of the runways. Total Tennis Inc., owned by UA graduate Jim Lathrop, completed the construction. Lathrop won the State Doubles Championship as a senior in 1970 with Don Bowen. I think all our courage is relieved, said singles player Ava Richard, who won the Bears for the first time on the new courts on Sept. 2. We were excited to have a place to call our own. [email protected] @ThisWeekDave

