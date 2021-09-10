See the sights at London’s Design Festival





Kings Cross, Coal Drops Yard, September 23-26 Sound bounce room divider by Planted’s Mathilde Wittock Planted claims to be the first zero-waste design event focused on biophilic design aimed at reconnecting space and nature. The exhibition will feature installations, lectures and presentations by 30 recently graduated design students offering more eco-friendly lifestyle solutions. Planted-cities.co.uk Design London

London Magazine, Greenwich Peninsula, September 22-25 London Magazine, Northwich Peninsula Replacing what was previously known as 100% design, this event presents a new collection from the contemporary furniture, lighting and design sector. In addition to panel discussions with speakers such as Yinka Ilori and Henry Holland, there are also Danish design pavilions and light design pop-ups. designlondon.co.uk Manufacturer Market:

the royal purse, September 20-24 To commemorate the 450th anniversary of this beautiful building, the Makers Market is displayed in a pop-up area on the mezzanine floor. We sell handmade products such as glass products, ceramics and leather. londondesignfestival.com Medusa: Architecture + Reality

Rafael Gallery, Victoria & Albert Museum, September 18-26 As a result of the collaboration between technology developer Tin Drum and Japanese architect Sou Fujimoto, this mixed reality installation changes and evolves as the audience moves through the space, highlighting the link between modern life and climate change. vam.co.uk The Muse

Tala Showroom, 25B Vyner Street, E2 9DG, September 18-26 Tara’s Muse Pleasure Garden Green Lighting maker Tara is celebrating the launch of a new wearable design by transforming a showroom along a canal in East London into a space inspired by 18th-century Vauxhall Pleasure Gardens. tala.co.uk Draft Mail

Various places in the city September 18-26 Each of the London Design Festival’s 10 design districts, including King’s Cross, Mayfair and Clerkenwell, has sculptural signposts. The American Hardwood Export Council partners with a furniture studio to select design students and graduates to create Red Oak public landmarks. Designs range from tributes to William Morris to celebrations of the Shoreditch skyline. londondesignfestival.com Islington Design District

Islington Square and elsewhere, September 18-26 Ping Pong Table in Islington Design District The northern part of London, which took part in the festival for the first time since 2017, is home to many free installations, exhibitions and activities. Highlights include a striking ping pong table in Islington Square in the Art of Ping Pong and Campbell Hay, as well as a range of vintage furniture converted into sculptures by Sam Jacobs Studio. londondesignfestival.com Brompton Design District

South Kensington, September 18-26 Restored Iron Scrap Furniture This year’s Brompton pop-up program, titled ‘From Here Onwards’, explores how design can respond to times of great change. District events examine current global change, including a design exhibition from Scotland for a research project on sustainable materials and a graduate show from the Royal University of the Arts. londondesignfestival.com Baltic Sea Design Exhibition

Tactile Baltic States, Draywalk Gallery, September 18 – October 3 With 36 exhibitors, including a showcase titled “Designing Futures” in Adorno London, the event highlights the talent of crafts in the Baltic States. A project by an established designer is complemented by three immersive virtual environments. tactilebaltics.com

