Don’t isolate us from international cricket: ACB CEO to Cricket Australia | Cricket News







Shortly after forming an interim government, the Taliban banned women from playing cricket or other sports, raising doubts about the status of the Afghan men’s Test team.

According to the ICC rules, all countries that play Test must also have a women’s team.

Cricket Australia (CA) said Thursday that the men’s team’s season-opening test against Afghanistan, which kicks off Nov. 27 in Hobart, will be scrapped if the Taliban does not allow women in the sport.

In a statement, ACB CEO Hamid Shinwari expressed “shock and huge disappointment” at the potential cancellation of the Australia-Afghanistan test, which he described as “sudden and unexpected”.

The CEO of ACB said there is an alternative to canceling this “important, history-making test match”. But instead of offering such an alternative, the ACB said it is “powerless to change the culture and religious environment of Afghanistan”.

“We ask Cricket Australia and the entire cricketing world to keep the door open for us, walk with us, not isolate us and not punish us for our cultural and religious environment,” Shinwari said.

“We accept that CA sees cricket as a sport for everyone and we unequivocally support the game for women at all levels.”

“We also understand why, if recent media reports that women’s cricket will not be supported in Afghanistan are substantiated,” CA might think they have no alternative “but to refuse to host the planned test match,” he said.

Shinwari said he fears that if other countries follow CA, Afghanistan will become alienated from the cricket world and the game in the country may no longer exist.

“If the CA decides to cancel the test match and isolate the Afghan men’s national team, it will not affect those cultural and religious values ​​as they are. The government spokesman has unequivocally stated this,” he said.

It said the Taliban’s dictate regarding women’s participation in cricket was not materially different from the ACB’s cultural and religious environment during previous administrations.

Hel also brought the International Cricket Council into the picture.

“ICC is aware of our cultural and religious environment and has taken a balanced, diplomatic, sensitive and considerate approach as we have worked to develop every aspect of the game of cricket in our country, despite the situations we have faced.

“We believe the ICC has taken the precaution to recognize and accept that we have done everything we can to help cricket grow in our country’s traditional cultural, religious and changing political environments

