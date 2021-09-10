If you like college football, you must follow these photographers on Instagram

From the time the clock kicks in, to the end of the fourth quarter, football matches are almost completely unpredictable, and shooting them is no small task. Rain or shine, from the sidelines to the locker rooms, a college sports photographer can be an athletic class in its own right with constant running around. In addition to arriving at the stadium hours before kick-off, college sports photographers practice with the team, travel with them on the road, and often edit for hours after the game is over. Some work as a photographer for the team while studying full-time while others have graduated and are hired to work full-time on content for the school. Meanwhile, most do not own the copyright to their pictures of the games (it is standard practice for the school to own the copyright). That said, there’s little glamor to the lifestyle of shooting such high-energy events, but that’s what makes the work of these photographers all the more impressive. Here are six photographers capturing the magic of the game on and off the football field, sharing their tips and tricks and giving advice to young photographers.

Angela Wang – University of Texas Angela Wang / Texas Athletics

Bevo, the UT’s longhorn mascot, appears at the start of a match.

“When I joined The Daily Texan as a staff photographer in my freshman semester of college, I had no photography experience. Fortunately, I had two great editors, Juan Figueroa and Gabriel Lopez, who invested a lot of time in me. Specialized in sports. a bit of an accident.At the newspaper, I befriended a group of sports journalists and gradually took on more and more sports assignments. Before I knew it, I was the photo editor of the weekly football magazine Double Coverage of The Texans. During my sophomore year, the athletics department took over from college contacted me to hire their first photography intern, and I’ve been here ever since.” How do you prepare for match day? “Play days are long, so I always make sure I have a big mug of black coffee in my hand and a good attitude when I go to the stadium.” What is a misconception people have about sports photography? “Sports photography is surprisingly physical! On football match days, I usually carry more than 15 pounds of gear with me as I run up and down the sidelines with the action.” What is one piece of advice you would give to people who want to film football matches? “Don’t be afraid to reach out to people you admire. The best way to get an answer from them is to make sure your questions are well thought out and specific so they can help you to the best of their ability. “ Follow Angela Wang on Instagram @texaswangela.

Morgan Givens – University of West Florida Morgan Givens / University of West Florida

The UWF football team celebrates their first win of the 2019 season in Rome, Georgia.

“On match days, my mantra is ‘first to show up, last to leave’. I like to arrive at the venue several hours before kick-off to make sure I cover the team’s arrival, receive content from fans and also discuss all the storylines that develop before the match A lot of content I receive on match days is within an hour of kick-off where the team makes final preparations before taking the field, this is when the adrenaline starts pumping, but at the same time, I can get the quieter moments that fans don’t get to see, like prayers and silence scenes where I never ask, but I always wonder, ‘What’s going on in their heads?’ “For me, I’m drawn to sports photography because of the emotion. It’s so raw and something you can’t find anywhere else. Even though West Florida is a smaller school (Division II), I love it because I feel the relationships I make with coaches and athletes are more authentic and it gives me the opportunity to share the stories of these people from this school that many others may have never heard of, and let them care about their successes and struggles.” Do you have a lucky charm or something unique that you take or wear in shooting games? “As part of my competition outfit I wear padded knee sleeves because I usually shoot low. I like that angle because it makes the athletes look more heroic compared to shooting at eye level. My knees definitely thank me for doing as much as I can take care of them!” Follow Morgan Givens on Instagram @mowwgan.

Katie Chin – USC Katie Chin / original photo, USC Daily Trojan, permission to reprint approved.

A soccer player for USC is caught in mid-air on October 14, 2017, holding a soccer ball in his arms.

“I’ve always loved sports. My mom was in charge of the Little League Yearbook for a year and asked if I could help her take pictures for the book. We both fell in love with shooting baseball and eventually became the photographers for the league for about four years and followed the teams all over the state We started shooting youth basketball and then I went to the high school yearbook to continue playing sports I found it was something I could do professionally and I haven’t looked back since.” What is one piece of advice you would give to people who want to film football matches? “You don’t have to shoot at a collegiate or professional level. I had just as much fun and gained as much if not more experience shooting high school and youth football as I did in college.” Do you have a lucky charm or something unique that you take or wear in shooting games? “I do have one pair of shoes that I wear all the time. They’re pink and green and people started to remember who I was based on my shoes, so I let them become a way of identifying myself on the pitch.” Follow Katie Chin on Instagram at katiechinphoto.

Jack Mayo – Southern Methodist University Jack Mayo / Southern Methodist University



“I’ve always had a camera in my hand, but in my freshman year of high school, I jumped a camera on the sidelines to shoot the student area to show off our school spirit. I didn’t even film the game, but it led to me standing on the sidelines at every game and eventually becoming the football photographer/filmmaker.” What is a misconception people have about sports photography? “That gear makes a big difference. The biggest differentiator in your shots is the angles and perspectives you can provide, the gear doesn’t matter as much as most think.” Do you have a lucky charm or something unique that you take or wear in shooting games? “Just my Apple Watch to make sure I get all my steps.” Follow Jack Mayo on Instagram @jackmayofilms.

Shanna Lockwood – Auburn University Shanna Lockwood / AU Athletics

A detailed view of a soccer ball during a pregame huddle before the game between Auburn and LSU at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

“I think some people think we look at the games, and we do that in a very different way. We also pay attention to things like the environment, fans and unexpected moments. I look at the field position, but I’m thinking also to the direction of the light, framing, check if the settings are entered if it is a day game and the light shifts. “During timeouts, I send photos and also pay attention to possible moments with fans, mascots, details, coaches, etc. From the moment I arrive four hours before kick-off, during the game and after, I look for possible photos.” Do you have a lucky charm or something unique that you take or wear in shooting games? “I don’t have one particular thing I wear (unless you count my ThinkTank belt), but I have a habit of getting there early and walking around the field while it’s still quiet. There’s something extremely meditative about that. and calming to me.” Follow Shanna Lockwood on Instagram @sannalo.

Evan Luecke – Formerly Stephen F. Austin State University Evan Luecke / Stephen F. Austin State University

A football player is captured in an empty SFA locker room at a quiet moment.