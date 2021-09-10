Gautam Gambhir plans mega cricket tournament in East Delhi | Cricket News





NEW DELHI: BJP MP Gautam Gambhir announced on Friday that it will host a mega T20 cricket tournament in East Delhi in November, which will see teams from 10 assembly districts in East Delhi participate. The tournament will be hosted at the Yamuna Sports Complex. Gambhir said the tournament will be called the East Delhi Premier League. The cricket ground in the complex has been upgraded to Ranji Trophy standards.

The event is likely to start in the 2nd week of November and players in the 17 to 36 age group would play in the tournament. The tournament would be based on the IPL framework. Like IPL, sponsors, team shirts and mentors will all be in attendance. The cricket ground in the complex has been upgraded to Ranji Trophy standards with facilities including two changing rooms, high mast lights for night cricket, six pitches, practice areas, digital scoreboard and canopy. A jogging track has also been constructed around the stadium. The whole project cost about Rs 9.25 crore. The ground will host both cricket and archery day and night.

Gambhir, who helped the DDA develop the complex, said building sports infrastructure in East Delhi was one of his key poll promises. “As an athlete, people had high expectations that I would do something to encourage young talent by providing better facilities and training for budding athletes. It has been two years since the work at Yamuna Sports Complex began and its renewal is one of the biggest sports infrastructure developments that have happened in East Delhi,” Gambhir said.

Gambhir said auctions for the team would be held soon. “Each team is auctioned with a fixed base price. The money received from sponsors will be used to provide facilities to the players in the team. The aim of this tournament is to give people from the region a good experience and a chance to play cricket During this time any new talent capable of excelling in cricket would be fully supported,” said Gambhir.

The prevailing Covid-19 situation will then be a deciding factor for the audience in the tournament.

