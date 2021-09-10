2021 US Open Semifinal Odds, Predictions: Proven Tennis Expert Reveals Djokovic vs. Zverev picks, bets





Novak Djokovic remains on track to make history as he prepares to face Alexander Zverev on Friday in the men’s singles semifinals at the 2021 US Open. Djokovic is aiming for his record 21st grand slam title and would become the first player since Rod Laver in 1969 who won a calendar year Slam. But first up is Zverev, who defeated Djokovic in the semi-finals on his way to the gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Djokovic is the highest-ranked player in the world, level with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer with 20 grand slams, while Zverev is in fourth place and has not won a grand slam. The match kicks off at 7pm ET at New York’s Arthur Ashe Stadium. Djokovic’s last chances vs. Zverev of Caesars Sportsbook list Djokovic as the -275 favorite (risk $275 to win $100), while Zverev is the +210 underdog. The over-under for the total number of games is set at 38.5. Before we pick Zverev vs, Djokovic 2021 US Open Men’s Semifinals, you need to see what expert Sean Calvert has to say. Calvert is the famous handicapper Stan Wawrinka named and won the 2014 Australian Open at 60-1, the last Australian title won by anyone other than Djokovic or Roger Federer. In 2019 Calvert took a huge score over Dominic Thiem who won Indian Wells 80-1. And earlier in 2021, he won both his bets for the Wimbledon men’s singles final: Djokovic defeated Matteo Berrettini by three sets of one (+275) and Djokovic won and both players won a set (+130). Anyone who follows their choices is far away. Now Calvert has delved into the final US Open odds of 2021 and his coveted best bet for Zverev vs. Djokovic released. He only shares his expert US Open picks and analysis on SportsLine. Novak Djokovic vs. Alexander Zverev preview Djokovic is eager to pay for his misstep in Tokyo when he won the first set 6-1 and led 3-2 before winning one more game. The Serb is 6-3 in matchups with Zverev, but the German will come in with confidence from that last encounter and is on an upward trajectory. Djokovic is coming off a grueling three-hour battle with Matteo Berrettini in the quarter-finals, while 25-year-old Zverev passed Lloyd Harris in three sets. The 34-year-old Djokovic also played in the final on Wednesday evening, so he has little recovery time. Both players will come under pressure, but Djokovic has been through a lot in his career and his chance at history will be stuck. Zverev, meanwhile, has won 16 games in a row since Wimbledon and will be under pressure to win his first Grand Slam. Last year he was on the brink of the US Open title, but Dominic Thiem made an epic comeback from two sets behind to win in a tiebreak in the fifth set. But Zverev did not have to get through Djokovic, who was disqualified for an outburst in his fourth round match, Nadal (coronavirus concerns) or Federer (injury). How to make Djokovic vs. Zverev picks Calvert has broken down the latest US Open men’s bets and released his coveted best bet for this semifinal matchup and his full match breakdown.Calvert’s expert US Open picks are only available at SportsLine. Who will win Zverev vs. Djokovic in the 2021 US Open Men’s Semifinals? And what do you need best to be completely over? Visit SportsLine now to view Sean Calvert’s best Zverev vs. Djokovic on display, all of the famous tennis handicap Wawrinka mentioned and won the 2014 Australian Open at 60-1, and invent.

