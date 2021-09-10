Table tennis: Mudit Dani is going to participate in the Danish Super League

– Advertisement –



Indian Paddler Mudit Dani is all set to compete in the top division of the European table tennis competition this year. He has signed up to play for B75 Table Tennis Club in the Danish Super League. Mudit has signed a one-year contract with the club this year.

However, this won’t be the first time the 6th-ranked Indian paddler has competed in a foreign competition. Due to the fact that he has previously played in the German and French league.

Mudit Dani shared his excitement after getting the chance to play in the Danish league and also revealed the reason for joining a foreign league in a press release.

I am very excited because this is my first time playing in the premier league in a European country. For this I would like to thank B75 Table Tennis Club for trusting me. The experience of playing in the leagues always helps players to perform better at international level.

There were not many tournaments last year due to the pandemic and with the international circuit gradually resuming I am looking for some much needed match training while playing here. This league has some top players and I look forward to a great season with the team, added 22-year-old Mudit Dani.

Mudit Dani becomes the second Indian to participate in the Danish competition after Sharath Kamal

After breaking into the scene in 2018, the Indian paddler has risen to a whole new level in two years. Mudit Dani won his first medal at the 2019 Us Open.

Then he cracked in the top 200 ITFF ranking in April 2020. Dani jumped 600 ranks and as of now he is the 6th highest ranked Indian player. Following his news of joining the Danish league, he becomes the second Indian to participate in a Danish top division league.

With the Padmashree Awardee Achanta Sharath Kamal as the first Indian to play in the Danish premier league. Therefore, this is a great milestone for Mudit and needless to say, he will gain valuable experience after playing against the best players in the world.

Hence, India’s rise in table tennis is steadily growing with players like Mudit Dani and G. Sathiyan playing in foreign leagues. With increasing recognition of the sport in India, more children and young people will pursue table tennis as a passion and make our country proud in the future.

– Advertisement –



Also Read: Tokyo 2021 Paralympic Games: Bhavina Patel wins historic silver medal for India in table tennis