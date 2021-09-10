Canceled Eng v Ind Test ‘sad’ for cricket





Officials from England and India have begun to mitigate damage following the costly, confusing and frustrating last-minute cancellation of the decisive fifth test at Old Trafford amid COVID concerns. Emergency consultations had been going on all night, but it lasted until Friday just before 9am, just over two hours before the scheduled start and just minutes before the gates would open to a sold-out crowd of 22,000. match was canceled due to COVID-19 issues in Indian camp. Their entire squad sent back a round of negative PCR tests on Thursday, but by then a positive test among backroom staff – their fourth in the past week – had already scared the squad, leaving India unable to build a team. to put. Tom Harrison, CEO of the England and Wales Cricket Board, who spent a sleepless night leading the crisis talks with colleagues from the Board of Control for Cricket in India, complained of “a sad day for Test cricket internationally”. The ECB initially said India had forfeited the match, an explosive conclusion that saw them relinquish their 2-1 lead and see the series end in a draw. But that wording quickly faded from a revised statement as behind-the-scenes negotiations escalated. The tourists later released their own assessment, suggesting they were willing to reschedule the match due to their “strong relationship” with the ECB. That won’t happen anytime soon, though, as the Indian Premier League kicks off again in the United Arab Emirates on September 19, with players from both sides leaving to compete on Wednesday. Instead, adding a test match to next summer’s calendar, when India must already visit these shores for six white ball games, is seen as a possible solution. That would be good news for Lancashire, which estimates a “loss of several million pounds” from the cancellation and is already looking to the ECB to help them avoid a financial disaster. Story continues Remarkably, the end result of the series has remained in the air and it appears that the International Cricket Council may be asked to decide the outcome. Harrison dismissed the idea that fears of missing out on the Indian Premier League’s lucrative tournament had caused unrest among the Indian squad. “Let me be very clear, I don’t think the IPL has anything to do with this,” he said. “This is not a situation created by the rescheduled IPL, I fundamentally don’t believe that for a second. This Indian cricket team is as passionate about Test cricket as fans in our country.” Harrison was set to welcome a replacement Test next summer but admitted he had no idea how or if that would add to the existing series, which is part of the World Test Championship. “I think we need to take a breather and do some work with the ICC to formally ask them to comment on the outcome of this,” he said. “We will have the ICC assess separately whether this series has now been completed, whether that fifth game is void or whether it is actually considered a forfeiture or something else.”

