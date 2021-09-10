2021 Rutgers Football Game Preview #2 in Syracuse

How to watch, stream and listen

Rutgers in Syracuse

True: Carrier Dome, Syracuse, NY

Kick-off: Saturday, September 11 at 2:00 PM ET

Weather (dome): 79 degrees, partly cloudy with 5% chance of rain, 10-15 mph gain

TV: ACC Network with Mike Couzens (play-by-play), Dustin Fox (color), Dana Boyle (sideline)

DirecTV: 612 (SD & HD), Dish Network: 402 (SD & HD), New Visions (Syracuse Regional Cable Provider): 80 (SD) and 780 (HD), Optimal: 248 (SD & HD) available as part of Optimum Sports Pack & Optimum College Sports Pack, Spectrum: 388 (SD & HD), Verizon Fios: 71 (SD) and 571 (HD)

Current: Scarlet Knights App

Radio: Radio: RWJBarnabas Health Rutgers Sports Network (WCTC 14-50-AM, WOR 710-AM, XM 389) with Chris Carlin (play-by-play), Julian Pinnix-Odrick (analyst), and Anthony Fucilli (sideline); WRSU 88.7 FM – Chris Tsakonas & Dylan Allen

Current spread: Rutgers -1.5

Series history: Syracuse leads, 12/30/1; last meeting was in 2012 and Rutgers won 23-15

Statistical Leaders

Rutgers

pass: Noah Vedral – 15-for-27, 55.6%, 138 yards, 1 touchdowns, 0 interceptions

Hurry: Noah Vedral – 71 yards on 9 carries, 7.9 ypc, touchdowns

receive: Bo Melton- 6 catches for 59 yards, 9.8 ypc, 1 touchdowns

Defense: Olakunle Fatukasi – 7 tackles and 3 sacks, Max Melton & Tre Avery – 1 interception

Syracuse

pass: Tommy De Vito- 11-for-17, 64.7%, 92 yards, 0 touchdowns, 0 interceptions

Hurry: Sean Tucker- 181 yards on 25 carries, 7.2 ypc, 1 touchdown

receive: Anthony Queeley- 3 catches for 39 yards, 13.0 ypc, 0 touchdowns

Defense: Mikel Jones- 10 tackles, Duce Chestnut – 1 interception

What to watch out for

When Rutgers has the ball

Rutgers created five turnovers, forced a safety and was given a pick of six in Week 1 against Temple. This led to 61 points and an exciting win to start the season. Against Syracuse, the Scarlet Knights will have to battle a bit more, especially on the road.

The hasty attack for both sides will be key here for both sides. Let’s start with Rutgers’ attack on the defense of Orange. This is an improved front for Syracuse and they dropped 134 yards on the ground to Ohio in Week 1. This could be a product of the Bobcats playing from behind, but the defense for the Orange has still improved.

It’s a good team, they have scored a lot of points, Syracuse head coach Dino Babers said in a press conference on Monday. They scored and they continued [Temple] very close to halftime in the second quarter and then they extended it into the third quarter. Once they got them, they took them out. Once they got them on the ropes, they took them out. So this is an explosive crew.

Their skill is really very good; really really fast. They can do things. Being kickoff returners or point returners, this is a very skilled unit. If they come at us, it will be difficult to catch them. They will probably get everything so we really need to cross our ts and make our points in that situation.

This is the key for the Scarlet Knights. Can they remain aggressive? Isaih Pacheco will have to be more involved. He finished with just 35 yards and a touchdown against the Owls. If Pacheco gets more involved, the crime can go one step further. Noah Vedral ran well in Week 1 and Bo Melton is as explosive as ever. This game will be a great test for the offense and it will start on the ground.

When Syracuse has the ball

Greg Schiano had a lot to say about the Orange attack during Monday press conference.

They have a very complex run game. His triple-option football under a different name, Schiano said. They read it, they throw it away. DeVito can beat you with his arm and his feet. He extends the plays, they will read the zone and then carry it all the way out and then throw it to the receiver so you have to account for everything. It’s not the traditional triple option, but it has all the elements of it. They run RPOs. They do everything that can challenge you defensively. Not only in the math of the quarterback controlling the ball, but also in spreading you out and making you cover 53 1/3.

Syracuse rushed for 283 yards and won 6.4 yards per carry. They had seven players carrying the ball, led by Sean Tucker with 181 yards. Tommy DeVito didn’t throw the ball in the air much, but this isn’t a one-dimensional offense.

The Scarlet Knights are strong up front and can create revenue. Both will have to be present in the Dome on Saturday. Orange likes to show a lot of moving parts and let the defense scramble a bit. The Scarlet Knights have struggled with running quarterbacks and DeVito can move. He had 49 yards and a touchdown on seven carries in Week 1. This is a matchup to watch as you head into Saturday afternoon.

Could Rutgers win this match?

Rutgers is a favorite, so they can definitely win this game. The feeling they went to Temple was that maybe they could compete a little bit. That was clearly wrong. It’s time to double down on that idea with Syracuse. Home opener for Orange, fans are back in the building, two 1-0 teams in a game of rivalry there are many factors that could make this game difficult for the Scarlet Knights.

Final Thoughts

Despite the difficult factors, the Scarlet Knights must enter this game with the belief that they can win and fans must have confidence. If this team is going to find their way to six wins, this is one they must have.

Is Syracuse as bad as its 1-10 record from 2020? New. There were a lot of close calls and games that could have been different. That said, the records speak for themselves. In a head coach fight, Schiano has an edge over Babers. On paper, Rutgers is the better team.

All this means nothing if the Scarlet Knights don’t perform on the field. Saturday at 2 p.m. there will be a lot to see about how Rutgers will be this season.