Sports
2021 Rutgers Football Game Preview #2 in Syracuse
How to watch, stream and listen
Rutgers in Syracuse
True: Carrier Dome, Syracuse, NY
Kick-off: Saturday, September 11 at 2:00 PM ET
Weather (dome): 79 degrees, partly cloudy with 5% chance of rain, 10-15 mph gain
TV: ACC Network with Mike Couzens (play-by-play), Dustin Fox (color), Dana Boyle (sideline)
DirecTV: 612 (SD & HD), Dish Network: 402 (SD & HD), New Visions (Syracuse Regional Cable Provider): 80 (SD) and 780 (HD), Optimal: 248 (SD & HD) available as part of Optimum Sports Pack & Optimum College Sports Pack, Spectrum: 388 (SD & HD), Verizon Fios: 71 (SD) and 571 (HD)
Current: Scarlet Knights App
Radio: Radio: RWJBarnabas Health Rutgers Sports Network (WCTC 14-50-AM, WOR 710-AM, XM 389) with Chris Carlin (play-by-play), Julian Pinnix-Odrick (analyst), and Anthony Fucilli (sideline); WRSU 88.7 FM – Chris Tsakonas & Dylan Allen
Current spread: Rutgers -1.5
Series history: Syracuse leads, 12/30/1; last meeting was in 2012 and Rutgers won 23-15
Syracuse SB Nation Site: Nunes magician
Statistical Leaders
Rutgers
pass: Noah Vedral – 15-for-27, 55.6%, 138 yards, 1 touchdowns, 0 interceptions
Hurry: Noah Vedral – 71 yards on 9 carries, 7.9 ypc, touchdowns
receive: Bo Melton- 6 catches for 59 yards, 9.8 ypc, 1 touchdowns
Defense: Olakunle Fatukasi – 7 tackles and 3 sacks, Max Melton & Tre Avery – 1 interception
Syracuse
pass: Tommy De Vito- 11-for-17, 64.7%, 92 yards, 0 touchdowns, 0 interceptions
Hurry: Sean Tucker- 181 yards on 25 carries, 7.2 ypc, 1 touchdown
receive: Anthony Queeley- 3 catches for 39 yards, 13.0 ypc, 0 touchdowns
Defense: Mikel Jones- 10 tackles, Duce Chestnut – 1 interception
What to watch out for
When Rutgers has the ball
Rutgers created five turnovers, forced a safety and was given a pick of six in Week 1 against Temple. This led to 61 points and an exciting win to start the season. Against Syracuse, the Scarlet Knights will have to battle a bit more, especially on the road.
The hasty attack for both sides will be key here for both sides. Let’s start with Rutgers’ attack on the defense of Orange. This is an improved front for Syracuse and they dropped 134 yards on the ground to Ohio in Week 1. This could be a product of the Bobcats playing from behind, but the defense for the Orange has still improved.
It’s a good team, they have scored a lot of points, Syracuse head coach Dino Babers said in a press conference on Monday. They scored and they continued [Temple] very close to halftime in the second quarter and then they extended it into the third quarter. Once they got them, they took them out. Once they got them on the ropes, they took them out. So this is an explosive crew.
Their skill is really very good; really really fast. They can do things. Being kickoff returners or point returners, this is a very skilled unit. If they come at us, it will be difficult to catch them. They will probably get everything so we really need to cross our ts and make our points in that situation.
This is the key for the Scarlet Knights. Can they remain aggressive? Isaih Pacheco will have to be more involved. He finished with just 35 yards and a touchdown against the Owls. If Pacheco gets more involved, the crime can go one step further. Noah Vedral ran well in Week 1 and Bo Melton is as explosive as ever. This game will be a great test for the offense and it will start on the ground.
When Syracuse has the ball
Greg Schiano had a lot to say about the Orange attack during Monday press conference.
They have a very complex run game. His triple-option football under a different name, Schiano said. They read it, they throw it away. DeVito can beat you with his arm and his feet. He extends the plays, they will read the zone and then carry it all the way out and then throw it to the receiver so you have to account for everything. It’s not the traditional triple option, but it has all the elements of it. They run RPOs. They do everything that can challenge you defensively. Not only in the math of the quarterback controlling the ball, but also in spreading you out and making you cover 53 1/3.
Syracuse rushed for 283 yards and won 6.4 yards per carry. They had seven players carrying the ball, led by Sean Tucker with 181 yards. Tommy DeVito didn’t throw the ball in the air much, but this isn’t a one-dimensional offense.
The Scarlet Knights are strong up front and can create revenue. Both will have to be present in the Dome on Saturday. Orange likes to show a lot of moving parts and let the defense scramble a bit. The Scarlet Knights have struggled with running quarterbacks and DeVito can move. He had 49 yards and a touchdown on seven carries in Week 1. This is a matchup to watch as you head into Saturday afternoon.
Could Rutgers win this match?
Rutgers is a favorite, so they can definitely win this game. The feeling they went to Temple was that maybe they could compete a little bit. That was clearly wrong. It’s time to double down on that idea with Syracuse. Home opener for Orange, fans are back in the building, two 1-0 teams in a game of rivalry there are many factors that could make this game difficult for the Scarlet Knights.
Final Thoughts
Despite the difficult factors, the Scarlet Knights must enter this game with the belief that they can win and fans must have confidence. If this team is going to find their way to six wins, this is one they must have.
Is Syracuse as bad as its 1-10 record from 2020? New. There were a lot of close calls and games that could have been different. That said, the records speak for themselves. In a head coach fight, Schiano has an edge over Babers. On paper, Rutgers is the better team.
All this means nothing if the Scarlet Knights don’t perform on the field. Saturday at 2 p.m. there will be a lot to see about how Rutgers will be this season.
Sources
2/ https://www.onthebanks.com/2021/9/10/22666467/2021-rutgers-football-game-preview-2-at-syracuse-carrier-dome
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]