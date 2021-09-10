Sports
Tennis-fearless teenagers Fernandez, Raducanu a win away from glory | The Mighty 790 KFGO
NEW YORK (Reuters) Leylah Fernandez and Emma Raducanu will face each other in one of the most unlikely finals of the US Open on Saturday.
Their title fight under the lights at Arthur Ashe Stadium will be the first major final in the Open Era in both the men’s and women’s games with two unseeded players.
Canadian Fernandez, who turned 19 this week, was in 73rd place when he entered the hard court Grand Slam, while 18-year-old Briton Raducanu was 150th in the women’s standings.
But without any expectation on their shoulders, the duo have showcased a brand of fearless tennis on Flushing Meadows that has endeared them to the fans and helped them chart a path to the flagship match.
They are both young. They play fearlessly. They have nothing to lose to play against us, said Greece’s Maria Sakkari, who faced a straight-set loss to qualifier Raducanu in the semi-finals.
I must give credit to both of them, the young girls, for taking their chance. They are fighting for that title there. Very well done to both for coming here.
Saturday’s final is the first tour-level meeting between them, but the pair previously clashed in the second round of the 2018 Wimbledon juniors when Raducanu won 6-2 6-4.
It will also be the first Grand Slam final to be contested by two teenagers since Serena Williams and Martina Hingis met in the US Open title fight in 1999.
NATURAL GIFT
With Raducanu and with Leylah Fernandez they know how to win. They know how to stay calm in key moments, said Eurosport tennis expert and seven-time Grand Slam champion Mats Wilander.
They have a natural gift for not panicking, which is amazing. I can’t even explain it.
Raducanu is the first British woman to reach a major final since Virginia Wade won Wimbledon in 1977. Raducanu can jump to 24th in the rankings with her first title, while southpaw Fernandez can make her top 20 debut by winning the US Open. to win.
However, the Brit has had a less arduous path to the final. She has not dropped a set in her nine matches at Flushing Meadows to become the first qualifier in men’s and women’s tennis to reach a major final.
By contrast, Fernandez has had to use all her fighting spirit to overcome the heavyweights of women’s tennis and give Canada its second US Open women’s title in three years after Bianca Andreescus’ 2019 triumph.
The Canadian had to beat three top five players and a multiple major winner in her last four games, all in three sets to secure her spot in the final.
Raducanu and Fernandez are very similar in a way. If Fernandez were right handed you wouldn’t see much difference in their styles. They’re pretty close in how they play, Wilander added.
(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Ken Ferris)
Sources
2/ https://kfgo.com/2021/09/10/tennis-fearless-teenagers-fernandez-raducanu-a-win-away-from-glory/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]