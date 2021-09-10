2022 Olympic Hockey Squad Prediction: Team USA





Auston Matthews (John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports) It would take no wonder for Team USA to win gold in the Olympics these days, but the fact is, the program hasn’t held a top spot since Lake Placid in 1980. Sure, the Americans could have frozen a great team if NHLers had left in 2018 — but you can’t change the past. Fortunately, some of the players who would have been young guns in South Korea are now superstars ready for Beijing and Team USA will have some elite talent on its side. But is the squad good enough to push it to the limit? The Americans will benefit from an early test against Canada in the preliminary round, while also playing against Germany and China. Barring anything unforeseen, Team USA will make it to the playoff round and so we’ll really see what this team is made up of. As for who will be on that team, here’s a look at a possible roster. —– Each team may select a selection of 22 skaters (14 attackers, eight defenders) and 3 goalkeepers. forward Matthew Tkachuk – Auston Matthews – Patrick Kane Johnny Gaudreau – Jack Eichel – TJ Oshie James van Riemsdyk – Paul Stastny – Cam Atkinson Brady Tkachuk – Joe Pavelski – Alex Tucho JT Miller, Kyle Connor The hiss comes at the very top, as former American NTDP linemen Tkachuk and Matthews are reunited with American legend Kane on the other wing. That combination of size, skill, skating and growling will be a handful and the second line isn’t too shabby either. That trio depends on Eichel’s health, of course, and if he can’t go, the Americans will be a little thin in the middle. Oshie gets the nod on the second line for being Captain America in clutch situations, while Atkinson can bring both scoring and penalty-killing insight to the lineup. As for the fourth line, that’s just an annoying set of wingers to deal with, plus a clutch vet in Pavelski. Miller brings versatility to the spares, while Connor brings more attack power and speed when needed. Others under consideration include Blake Wheeler and Kevin Hayes. If there’s one concern about Team USA’s roster right now, it’s line matching. For example, if we know the centers of Canada, will the two scoring lines get any breathing room or puck touches when they face Crosby, Bergeron, McDavid, MacKinnon and O’Reilly? Special teams will be crucial in this regard. defenders Zach Werenski – Adam Fox Torey Krug – Charlie McAvoy Jacob Slavin – Brett Pesce Quinn Hughes – Seth Jones The defense corps was both the most fun to put together and the most painful. Simply put, the Americans have a ton of great options and some of the best also happen to be the youngest. So there’s a bit of projection here in Quinn Hughes’ posting about Ryan McDonagh, the Tampa Bay warrior and veteran. As much as it hurt me to leave McDonagh, the man has played a lot of hockey over the past two years. Slavin and Pesce are the obvious shutdown couple, while Krug and McAvoy are known from Krug’s days in Boston. Fox is your top PP strategist while Werenski is the two-way leader. Jacob Trouba was another heavy omission, while Keith Yandle was also considered thanks to his powerplay ability. Jeff Petry could have been here too. In terms of minutes, you can throw pretty much any combination into a blender; there is talent everywhere. goalkeepers Connor Hellebuyck John Gibson Spencer Ridder Goalkeeping was pretty easy here because the candidates were so obvious and also so high-end. Hellebuyck is a big-sized Vezina winner who will thrive with such a deep team in front of him, while Gibson is known for stealing the show on the international stage before. Knight is the youngster to be riding and being in the Olympics will be fantastic for the Florida phenomenon and he could very well be the starter in 2026. Netminding is undoubtedly one of Team USA’s strongest points in this tournament and they will arrive in China with one of the best trios in the Games.

