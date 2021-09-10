Tried to trick David Blaine into not shuffling: When Michael Jordan showed his competitive spirit while making him do magic





Michael Jordan hilariously tried to trick David Blaine during a card trick by not shuffling the deck he was given. Michael Jordan is undoubtedly one of the most competitive players to ever set foot on NBA hardwoods, and quite frankly, in all of North American sports history. Last summer’s docuseries, The Last Dance, further proved this point to a whole new generation who may not have been there to testify to the greatness of Jordan and his Bulls. Stories such as the time Michael Jordan lost a pointless game of table tennis, which left him practicing for three weeks to become his best friend, show that the 6x champion wasn’t just competitive on the court. Also read: James Harden ranks 4th in defensive players during post-ups: Nets star joins Rudy Gobert, Bam Adebayo and Julius Randle in top 5 His Airness mentality radiated on players he surrounded himself with, along with others who came after him. Sure, his teammates never pushed themselves as much as Jordan did, but were competitive enough to have enough around them to lock down the entire league for an entire decade. Michael Jordan remains competitive after his NBA playing days. It makes sense that after 25 years of his life being as competitive as he was, Michael Jordan wouldn’t lose that advantage anytime soon. It’s been nearly 2 decades since the GOAT last competed in an NBA game and yet he’s still out on the road and living his life with that same competitive spirit, albeit at much lower stakes. A while ago, Michael Jordan ran into David Blaine where he was on vacation and as the clever magician that he is, Blaine pulled out a deck of cards for the Hall of Famer. He showed him his deck of cards and asked him to take the deck and shuffle it behind his back. However, Jordan refused to shake it and said I tried to trick you by not shaking it. Also Read: You Can’t Get Away From Kobe Bryant And What He Can Do: Kevin Durant Discusses Lakers Superstars’ Play Style And Mindset With Former Clippers Player On Knucklehead’s Podcast Regardless of Jordan’s competitive tactics, the veteran magician pointed precisely to the card that the first had said moments earlier: three of hearts.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thesportsrush.com/nba-news-tried-to-trick-david-blaine-by-not-shuffling-when-michael-jordan-showed-off-his-competitive-spirit-while-having-magic-done-for-him/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos