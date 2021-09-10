Fantasy football impact of injury to Ravens RB Gus Edwards





The Baltimore Ravens have suffered an unimaginable number of injuries before the 2021 regular season. That didn’t stop on Thursday, as the team saw both running back Gus Edwards and cornerback Marcus Peters go down on back-to-back plays with torn ACLs. The injuries end the seasons for both players and leave huge holes in Baltimore’s backroom and defensive rear. The most important thing to think about is of course the speedy recovery of both players. However, from a fantasy football perspective, Edwards’ injury is much harder to recover from unlike Peters, especially in season-long leagues that don’t use individual defensive players (IDP). For starters, losing Edwards is a devastating blow to any fantasy player who has invested in him. The fourth-year running back was expected to take on the lion’s share of the carry with the Ravens as fellow running backs JK Dobbins and Justice Hill sustained injuries for him at the end of the season. Edwards would likely have led the way in a backfield that has had one of the highest rushing rates in the NFL in recent seasons. Edwards is also consistent. He has never averaged less than 5.0 yards per carry in a season, always makes sure to at least get back to the line of scrimmage, and has improved his game every year. He will be missed by Baltimore and fantasy managers around the world. With Edwards out of the picture, other running backs on the Ravens roster will have to step up. Entering the 2021 season, Baltimore has lost every yard, carry and touchdown to running backs who were on their 2020 roster, so an all-new group will carry football for them this year. The new group is led by Ty’Son Williams, who impressed during the preseason. Williams showed impressive balance, speed, vision and more, even showing off some receiving chops from the backfield. It automatically becomes at least a low-end RB2, with the potential to become a low- or even high-end RB1 depending on the workload it’s given. He should be owned in any fantasy format. Other Ravens rushers that will yield fantasy considerations include Le’Veon Bell, Devonta Freeman, and Latavius ​​Murray. Of the three, it feels like Murray is most likely to split work with Williams and one of Bell and Freeman gets limited work as more of a pass coming back. Murray is a fine fantasy free agent flyer. Even if the veteran plays second fiddle to Williams, he should get enough work to at least be worthy of a FLEX spot or be a high-end banker in fantasy. It’s not the worst thing for Bell and Freeman to invest in them now while their value is unknown, but if you need to part with a valuable asset to do so, it’s probably better to just check them for the waiver. Trenton Cannon’s decline will likely have little to no fantasy for the Ravens all season as he appears to be a special team player first and foremost. Overall, the loss of Edwards is a terrible thing for Baltimore, the football world and of course the decline itself. The team will try to replace its production with other players, but the former star of Rutgers University will be missed.

