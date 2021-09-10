Sports
Huynh-Nguyen Sisters Reunite to Power Huntington Beach – Orange County Register
Sisters Cindy, Yen Nhi and Le Nhi Huynh-Nguyen forged a close bond while growing up in Vietnam by playing tennis under the tutelage of their father and coach Tien Le.
From an early age, the girls practiced with and against each other almost every day, and later competed together in a team representing Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam’s largest city.
The training was rigorous, but the girls made progress in the sport together and built a bond that would withstand the challenges ahead on another continent.
The Huynh-Nguyen sisters are now teammates again at Huntington Beach, a qualifier for the CIF-SS Open Division play-offs in the spring with big ambitions this fall.
“I think we have a pretty good team,” Yen Nhi said of the No. 4 Oilers, who have risen in divisions since they won CIF Division 3 in 2018. “We have a very strong doubles line-up.”
Cindy, who turns 17 next month, will focus on doubles with fellow seniors Sophie Jin-Ngo.
In the spring, Cindy teamed up with Yen Nhi, 15, to capture the Surf League doubles title and advance to the quarter-finals of the CIF Individual Championships.
Yen Nhi, a sophomore with a strong Universal Tennis Rating (UTR) of 8.5, plans to focus on singles this season alongside senior Solaya Han.
Le Nhi, 14, is a promising freshman yet to play this season after suffering severe burns in a boating accident in Huntington Harbour, about a year ago. The incident scared the girls, but Yen Nhi and Cindy continue to support their sister, who is optimistic she will return to doubles this fall.
On a recent sunny afternoon at court, Cindy was quick to suggest a shady spot for Le Nhi, whose skin is sensitive to the sun.
“We’re close,” Yen Nhi said. “And we’re on the same team, so it’s easy to talk to each other.”
The sisters have always stayed together.
They grew up in Vietnam and attended the French international school Lyce Franais International Marguerite Duras, about 40 minutes from the center of Ho Chi Minh City. The girls are fluent in Vietnamese, French and English.
In 2016, the girls moved to the United States because of their father’s production company.
“We were excited to learn something new, different cultures,” Cindy said.
Despite the changes, tennis remained a constant. The sisters continue to train almost every day, although their father is no longer as involved in the coaching as before.
“He’s helped us a lot to improve,” said Cindy. “He is very strict, but he is a good coach.”
After this fall season, things will start to change. Cindy has no plans to play competitive tennis in college, but will instead pursue a degree in business management. In her spare time, she helps coach the junior varsity girls at Huntington Beach.
Yen Nhi aspires to tennis in college and is one of the top sophomores in Orange County.
The tennis future for Le Nhi is unfolding, but her potential is undeniable.
