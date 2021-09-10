Sports
Irish Hockey Releases Schedule 2021-22 – Notre Dame Fighting Irish – Official Athletics Website
NOTRE DAME, Ind. The 2021/22 Notre Dame hockey schedule has been released and the Fighting Irish open the upcoming regular season at home against Long Island on Saturday, October 9.
Notre Dame will play an exhibition game at home against the USNTDP on Sunday, October 3, to kick off the season. All told, the Irish will play 10 regular-season non-conference games (eight at home) and 24 Big Ten conference games (12 at home).
Notre Dame opens Big Ten play with a two-game road series in Minnesota (October 29-30).
The Big Ten tournament returns to a three-weekend format, starting with best-of-three quarterfinals on March 4-6, followed by the semifinals (March 12) and the championship game (March 19).
NCAA Regionals are scheduled for March 25-27, followed by the Frozen Four in Boston (April 7-9).
Game times and television broadcasts will be released in the coming weeks.
Ticket information
The renewal process for returning subscription members has a September 29 deadline. More information on season sales dates, mini-plans and single-match tickets will be released soon. In 2019-20, the Fighting Irish sold 12 matches at Compton Family Ice Arena. For more information visit UND.com/BuyTickets or call 1-833-ND-IRISH.
Hockey Schedule Notre Dame 2021-22
October 3 USNTDP (exhibition)
9 Oct University of Long Island
Oct 15 at Michigan Tech
Oct 16 in Northern Michigan
October 21 (Thu) RIDE
Oct. 22 (Fr.) RIDE
29 Oct in Minnesota
Oct 30 in Minnesota
Nov 4 (Thu) Holy Cross
Nov. 5 (Fr.) Holy Cross
Nov 12 Wisconsin
Nov 13 Wisconsin
Nov 19 in Michigan
November 20th in Michigan
November 26 Boston College
December 3 Ohio State
December 4 Ohio State
Dec 10 Michigan state
December 11 Michigan state
January 1st Niagara
January 2nd Niagara
January 7 at Penn State
January 8 at Penn State
January 14 in the state of Ohio
January 15 in the state of Ohio
January 28 Minnesota
January 29 Minnesota
February 4 Penn State
February 5 Penn State
February 11 in Wisconsin
12th of February in Wisconsin
February 18 in the state of Michigan
February 19 in the state of Michigan
February 25 Michigan
February 26 Michigan
March 4-6 Big Ten First Round (Campus Locations)
12 March Big Ten Semifinals (Campus Sites)
March 19 Big Ten Championship (Campus Locations)
March 25-27 NCAA Regionals (TBA)
April 7-9 NCAA Frozen Four (Boston, Massachusetts)
