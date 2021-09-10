Irish Hockey Releases Schedule 2021-22 – Notre Dame Fighting Irish – Official Athletics Website





NOTRE DAME, Ind. The 2021/22 Notre Dame hockey schedule has been released and the Fighting Irish open the upcoming regular season at home against Long Island on Saturday, October 9. Notre Dame will play an exhibition game at home against the USNTDP on Sunday, October 3, to kick off the season. All told, the Irish will play 10 regular-season non-conference games (eight at home) and 24 Big Ten conference games (12 at home). Notre Dame opens Big Ten play with a two-game road series in Minnesota (October 29-30). The Big Ten tournament returns to a three-weekend format, starting with best-of-three quarterfinals on March 4-6, followed by the semifinals (March 12) and the championship game (March 19). NCAA Regionals are scheduled for March 25-27, followed by the Frozen Four in Boston (April 7-9). Game times and television broadcasts will be released in the coming weeks. Ticket information

The renewal process for returning subscription members has a September 29 deadline. More information on season sales dates, mini-plans and single-match tickets will be released soon. In 2019-20, the Fighting Irish sold 12 matches at Compton Family Ice Arena. For more information visit UND.com/BuyTickets or call 1-833-ND-IRISH. Hockey Schedule Notre Dame 2021-22

October 3 USNTDP (exhibition)

9 Oct University of Long Island

Oct 15 at Michigan Tech

Oct 16 in Northern Michigan

October 21 (Thu) RIDE

Oct. 22 (Fr.) RIDE

29 Oct in Minnesota

Oct 30 in Minnesota

Nov 4 (Thu) Holy Cross

Nov. 5 (Fr.) Holy Cross

Nov 12 Wisconsin

Nov 13 Wisconsin

Nov 19 in Michigan

November 20th in Michigan

November 26 Boston College

December 3 Ohio State

December 4 Ohio State

Dec 10 Michigan state

December 11 Michigan state

January 1st Niagara

January 2nd Niagara

January 7 at Penn State

January 8 at Penn State

January 14 in the state of Ohio

January 15 in the state of Ohio

January 28 Minnesota

January 29 Minnesota

February 4 Penn State

February 5 Penn State

February 11 in Wisconsin

12th of February in Wisconsin

February 18 in the state of Michigan

February 19 in the state of Michigan

February 25 Michigan

February 26 Michigan

March 4-6 Big Ten First Round (Campus Locations)

12 March Big Ten Semifinals (Campus Sites)

March 19 Big Ten Championship (Campus Locations)

March 25-27 NCAA Regionals (TBA)

April 7-9 NCAA Frozen Four (Boston, Massachusetts)

