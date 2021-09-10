Daton Fix aims for second Senior World Team





STILL WATER Oklahoma State Wrestling All-American Daton Fix will compete this weekend in Lincoln, Nebraska for the chance to make his second senior team. By competing in the 2021 Senior World Team Trials, winning his brace would secure Fix’s spot on the U.S. team to compete in the 2021 World Championships in Oslo, Norway, October 2-10. Fix raises a weight class to 61kg for this tournament as Thomas Gilman accepts the automatic 57kg bid after taking bronze at the Tokyo Olympics. Although Fix has weighed 57 kg in the past, including at the US Olympic Trials in April, 61 kg equates to just over 134 lbs, which is slightly heavier than the weight class he is wrestling with for the state of Oklahoma (133 lbs). While he may be in a new weight class, the Cowboy junior is no stranger to success on the freestyle circuit. In 2019, Fix made his first Senior World Team when he defeated Gilman in a best-of-three showdown at Final X: Lincoln, making him the youngest OSU wrestler to form a world team since John Smith in 1987. Prior to that, he was a junior world champion in 2017 and won a medal on the world stage three more times in his preparatory career. The pre-seeds for the 2021 Senior World Team Trials were released Wednesday afternoon by USA Wrestling. The 61 kg division consists of 12 seeds with Fix landing in the No. 4 slot.

Three former Cowboys will also compete for their spot on the world team in Lincoln. US Olympic Trials champion Jordan Oliver is the number 5 seed in the 70kg weight class, while Alex Dieringer is the second seed at 79kg and Dean Heil will try to make some noise from the fifth 65kg seed. The tournament will be held Saturday morning at the Pinnacle Bank Arena. Fans can stream the event live on Flowrestling.com and follow the action on Twitter at @USAWrestling or @CowboyWrestling. A look at the schedule for the trials can be found below. Saturday September 11 (ALL TIMES ET)

Session 1 11:00 a.m. 4:00 p.m.: Challenge Tournament: Preliminary Rounds, Quarter Finals and Consolation Rounds*

*All championship matches will be wrestled prior to the consolation rounds Session 2 6.30 pm 9.30 pm: Challenge Tournament: Semi-finals and consolation Sunday September 12

Session 1 11:00 a.m. 2:30 p.m.: Challenge Tournament: Consolation, 3rd Place*

*True 3rd (IF NECESSARY) Session 2 3:00 PM 6:00 PM: FINAL 2 OF THE 3 CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

