Sports
An amateur’s guide to online cricket betting
Introduction
It can be a little intimidating if you want to bet on cricket but aren’t sure where to start. But if you understand the essentials like how to open a gambling account and how the odds work, it’s all very simple. To learn free cricket betting tips here.
Types of Cricket Bets
There are different betting options available in cricket.
- A match bet is a bet where you anticipate who will win the game and bet your money on that outcome.
- A handicap bet occurs when one side has an advantage over the other because of their level of play or because they are playing at home.
Rules/conditions
You are betting on: the manner of dismissal for the first wicket of the match. If a batsman is injured and has to retire, bets will be settled when the next wicket falls, regardless of who is out. If a batsman withdraws, all bets are null and void.
A bet on whether the aggregate total of the two teams’ runs will be greater or less than a figure set by the betting provider.
- Highest/Most Match Sixes:
Bet on the winning team, the team with the most sixes and the team with the highest first six overs
Choose a betting site/app for cricket
This is a crucial first step. Thousands online sports betting sites and apps exist all over the world, which makes choosing difficult. Try the well-known ones like Parimatch, 888Sports, Betway or Bet365 first.
Think about which features are most important to you when looking for the perfect gambling site. Do you like websites that offer huge, one-time welcome bonuses? Is an easy-to-use UI your top priority?
Choose your team carefully
People bet on cricket matches for a variety of reasons, and they are not necessarily part of a winning strategy. For example, some gamblers are constantly putting their money on their favorite team to win, even if they think they will lose. Others bet on teams they don’t know to pass the time until the next regular game.
Choosing the right cricket matches to bet on is crucial if you want to get off to a good start in cricket betting. Only place real money bets on games about which you have a clear understanding and reliable information. You won’t always be right, but you have a better chance than most.
Interpreting the odds
The odds are the indicators of how much money a gambler is likely to win or lose on each bet. This indicates that India has a 50 percent chance of winning, while Australia has a 55 percent chance. If a customer bets INR 100 on India to win the match, he will get INR 150 (100+50) back if India wins.
Bets can be confusing at first. But after a few minutes of figuring it out, it becomes second nature.
Bets come in different shapes and sizes. Shop around for fractional and decimal odds, as well as Malaysian, Indonesian, and US odds. That’s a lot to take in. Fortunately, many of them are very similar and you don’t have to be a math wizard to become an expert on betting odds.
It is easy to convert decimals to percentages and vice versa. In theory, the decimal odds of 1.00 equal 100 percent, but there is no such thing as a 100 percent guaranteed bet! As a general rule, the larger the decimal number, the smaller the probability of the event.
Decimal chance chance
4.5 22.2%
85 1.2%
1.35 74.1%
Calculate in-play bets
In recent years there has been an increase in the number of players who prefer in-play betting, and why shouldn’t they? In-play bets are quick and easy to place, and you can do this from your smartphone. In addition, you can see how the game is progressing before you part with your money.
Decide what type of bet is best for you. Beginners should stick to high odds bets like banker or singles as they offer higher payouts and more risk management options if things don’t go as planned.
Spread or hedge your bets with other teams so they don’t cancel each other out if a team loses.
There is no need to test every technique on this list or on the internet as they have been shown to work by experienced gamblers.
Note: Betting on specific types of deliveries, such as full throws or wide balls, will increase your chances as these types are more likely to yield wickets than others!
Conclusion
There is no single strategy to confirm one’s win in a cricket bet. Cricket betting is largely about calculations, and while it can be confusing for beginners, everyone will agree Winning small is better than losing big. Play accordingly.
