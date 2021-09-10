Duke football season is already collapsing





The Duke football season is already teetering on the brink of collapse. Only one game has been played and the Duke football season could be over after week 4. After the Blue Devils allowed a last minute comeback to the Charlotte 49ers for the program’s first win at a Power-5 school, Duke returns home Friday night to face North Carolina A&T at the Wallace Wade Stadium. It’s no secret that since the departure of quarterback Daniel Jones, the Blue Devils’ schedule has been on a steady decline with no end in sight. Despite all the great work David Cutcliffe has done during his tenure at Duke, he could be coaching for his job for the next three weeks. ALSO READ: Duke is getting closer to landing a new Top-40 recruit After hosting North Carolina A&T, Duke will host Northwestern next week, followed by the lowly Kansas Jayhawks next week. Should the Blue Devils drop both games and start the season 1-3 or 0-4, it seems hard to justify keeping Cutcliffe until the end of the season, despite the hard work he’s put in to keep the program from revitalize the university. football gutter. North Carolina A&T is coming off a road loss to Furman to kick off the season, a game in which the Aggies dropped 13 points in the 3rd quarter to lose, 29-18. Duke Football needs to find its identity and commit to it Even despite the disappointment of Charlotte’s loss last week, the Blue Devils may have their hands on a budding star to run back to Mataeo Durant. Durant accumulated 255 rushing yards on 29 carries and three touchdowns. That must be Duke’s formula for the future. ALSO READ: A couple of former Duke teammates reunite Bring the ball to Durant early and often to take pressure off Gunnar Holmberg, who was enough in the loss to the 49ers. Duke should be able to master this game in the first half and let players rest and others gain some experience in the second half to drive to the first win of the season. The kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. EST and can be seen on the ACC network. FORECAST: Duke 45, North Carolina A&T 10

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://balldurham.com/2021/09/10/duke-football-season-brink-collapse/

