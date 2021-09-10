2021 US Open Men’s Semifinal Odds, Predictions: Tennis Expert Reveals Medvedev vs. Auger Aliassime Choices





Young Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime will try to cause a major shock on Friday when he takes on second-seeded Daniil Medvedev in the men’s singles semifinals at the 2021 US Open. Auger-Aliassime, 21, advanced after Carlos Alcaraz had retired, and he has struggled to win big games so far. Medvedev, meanwhile, is the second largest player in the world and has more than held his own against the world’s best players. It’s a mismatch on paper, but Auger-Aliassime wants to take its next big step. The match kicks off at 3 p.m. ET. The Last Auger Aliassime vs. Medvedev odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Medvedev as the -600 favorite (risk $600 to win $100), while Auger-Aliassime is the +400 underdog. The over-under for the total number of games is set at 35.5. Before you choose Medvedev vs. Auger-Aliassim 2021 US Open Men’s Semifinals, you should see what expert Sean Calvert has to say. Calvert is the famous handicapper Stan Wawrinka named and won the 2014 Australian Open at 60-1, the last Australian title won by anyone other than Novak Djokovic or Roger Federer. In 2019 Calvert took a huge score over Dominic Thiem who won Indian Wells 80-1. And earlier in 2021, he won both his bets for the Wimbledon men’s singles final: Djokovic defeated Matteo Berrettini by three sets of one (+275) and Djokovic won and both players won a set (+130). Anyone who follows their choices is far away. Now Calvert has delved into the final US Open odds of 2021 and has released his coveted best bet for Medvedev vs. Auger Aliassim. He only shares his expert US Open picks and analysis on SportsLine. Felix Auger Aliassime vs. Daniil Medvedev preview Medvedev has come a long way since these players only met each other at the 2018 Rogers Cup. Auger-Aliassime took the first set of that match, but the Russian won the third via a 9-7 tiebreak, and the 25-year-old has since been to two Grand Slam finals. This is his third semifinal in a row at the US Open and Medvedev will be motivated to finally break through. Auger-Aliassime is only 3-10 in matches against the world’s top five players, while Medvedev has won six of his 10 matches against the world’s best. Medvedev should have been more rested as he was the first player to continue and had two full days to recover. Auger-Aliassime did not have to play a full match in the quarterfinals, but did play two four-sets and a five-setter in the first four rounds. Auger-Aliassime has broken only 17 percent of the time in this tournament, while Medvedev is at 41 percent. The Russian likes to switch rallies from the baseline, and Auger-Aliassime may not have the experience to challenge him in any other way. How Auger Aliassime vs. Medvedev choices to make Calvert has broken down the final odds for the US Open men’s quarterfinals and put in a best bet that comes close to 3-1.Calvert’s US Open picks are only available at SportsLine. Who will win Medvedev vs. Auger-Aliassime in the Men’s 2021 US Open Semifinals? And what do you need best to be completely over? Visit SportsLine now to see Sean Calvert’s best bets for Auger-Aliassime vs. Medvedev on display, all of the famous tennis handicap Wawrinka mentioned and won the 2014 Australian Open at 60-1, and invent.

