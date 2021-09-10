2021-22 Fantasy Hockey Preview: Buffalo Sabres





Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports Are you ready? We are back to the regular season format of 82 games, which means more joy and also more pain. It’s a rollercoaster of emotions every season, because there are always surprises, and the good ones can make us feel like geniuses, while the bad ones feel like we’re falling into an empty pool. But we’re all gluttons for punishment, so we might as well stay informed to later rationalize why the fantasy hockey gods hate you. Yes, they specifically hate you. Here’s your fantasy preview for all 32 teams. The annual Polar Guide is now available and also check out Matt Larkin’s top 250 players for the upcoming season. 2021-22 Fantasy Outlook: Buffalo Sabers Last season: A final place with just 15 wins was the nail in the coffin for what was to be a promising young core with Rasmus Ristolinen, Sam Reinhart and Jack Eichel, who were taken in consecutive years at the big tank-a-thon of 2013 -15. It’s a shame we never got to see this core reach its potential as it really was a talented group, but now it’s the ultimate cautionary tale about what happens if the lottery picks don’t turn out the way you think they would. The Sabers extended their playoff drought to 10 seasons, the longest active run in the league. Only the Seattle Mariners (19 seasons) of the MLB and the Sacramento Kings of the NBA (15 seasons) have longer active streaks in the four major North American leagues. Best option: Jack Eichel, C. Eichel will not be ready for the start of the season and for the moment it remains a Buffalo Saber, even though it is expected to be traded for a few months. That aside, you can’t ignore Eichel’s ability, and when he’s healthy, he’s a fearsome attacking player who can go from start to finish at any time. During the 2019-20 season, when he scored 36 goals and 78 points in 68 games, Eichel finished ninth in G/GP (0.53) and 14th in P/GP (1.15). Even if Eichel plays 50 games, his score will probably still be higher than even the best second-line players who play 82 games, and he is talented enough to perhaps warrant a goalkeeper. Eichel’s future is uncertain, but he is well worth the risk for fantasy managers if he can get back on the ice this season. Hidden Gem: Casey Mittelstadt, LW/C. Mittelstadt was the strongest Saber, scoring 16 points in his last 21 games and reminding everyone why he was eighth in 2017. ready for a full time NHL role now. Only Eichel, Reinhart and Victor Olofsson had a higher P/GP than Mittelstadt (0.54), which will play a very important offensive role; he is just one of two returning Sabers to finish with a double-digit total in goals scored. Trevor Zegras of Mittelstadt and Anaheim are two of the most talented young playmakers who will play top six roles for their clubs, giving them more fantasy value compared to peers in better teams loaded with quality depth. Goalkeepers: It’s “avoid at all costs” with Craig Anderson and Aaron Dell. Anderson is chasing 300 career wins and only needs nine wins, but he played in just two full regular games last season, starting against Aaron Dell and Alex Lyon. For Anderson, he needs the other man at the end of the ice to be worse than him to win games, but Arizona is the only team that may have a worse tandem with former Saber Carter Hutton and rookie Josef Korenar. Outlook: If you ever hear someone say the Sabers look good, they’re talking about their jerseys. Aside from Taylor Hall and Brandon Montour, who were traded during the season, three more of their top eight scorers will not return; Eichel is injured and Reinhart and Ristolaine were swapped over the summer. Mittelstadt, Cozens and Rasmus Dahlin have to carry the team out of necessity and on most nights they are outnumbered through no fault of their own. Olofsson is definitely worth a low-round pick if he’s available as he is a great shooter who is likely to lead the team in shots and goals. Excluding Eichel’s 83-point projection in the Pool Guide, Olofsson will be the Sabers’ top scorer at 56 points, but barely in the league’s top 100.

