AMC appoints PMC to develop Garware Sports Complex





Aurangabad, September 10: The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has appointed a Project Management Consultant (PMC) for the development of the Garware Sports Complex. The AMC has plans to build a swimming pool, tennis court, walking path and soccer field at the complex by spending Rs 30-40 crore. Accordingly, Ajay Thakur and Associates has been given the responsibility to prepare the detailed project report (DPR) of the above-mentioned works. Four years ago, the AMC developed a cricket pitch at Garware Complex. The pool’s work has been in limbo for 12 years. The construction of the table tennis court is also pending. Meanwhile, the place is visited by a large number of morning walkers. That is why the demand for a walking path is also under consideration. AMC’s deputy commissioner Saurabh Joshi said: “The city government has shortlisted the PMC through the e-tendering process to prepare DPR for the swimming pool, table tennis court, hiking trail and football field near the Cricket Stadium on the complex. The request for funds will be made to the state government. The administration is also investigating the possibility of raising funds in the context of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) of the companies.” Ask for money from the central government The AMC also plans to build a commercial complex by demolishing the existing cultural center – Nehru Bhavan. An amount of Rs 32 crore is required for this. Therefore, the AMC has decided to apply soon for funds amounting to Rs 15 crore under the trade union government’s Tagore Cultural Complex, a scheme named after Rabindranath Tagore. The AMC will soon approach the Trade Union Minister of State (MoS) for Finance Bhagwat Karad to pursue the proposal to attract maximum funds for the commercial complex. Open in app

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.lokmat.com/aurangabad/amc-appoints-pmc-for-development-of-garware-sports-complex/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

