How to play soccer: week 2





It’s a story as old as college football itself: After a great full spread in week one, the college football schedule is pulling back into its shell for week two, as many schools play their right games (geaux tigers) and after the bangers of week one with some great helmet games, we get some matchups between teams that are less at the forefront of college football. WatsonTiger Excel Productions, LLC. Fridayikes Shift Kansas-Coastal Carolina: A few years ago, no matter how many, Kansas agreed to a two-for-one schedule with Coastal Carolina. Anyway, the two games in Lawrence are played and… well, the Chanticleers are going for a clean sheet. So that’s fine.

NC A&T-Duke: Last week, Duke lost to Charlotte. This week they play North Carolina A&T. While A&T is FCS and Charlotte is still FBS… the point is that A&T might even be better than Charlotte. That’s not ominous at all!

North Dakota-Utah State: Thankfully, this isn’t the North Dakota you’re thinking about. Unfortunately, that may not matter in the end. sigh.

UTEP: Boise State: lmao. Saturday afternoon shift of average size Oregon-Ohio State: A very intriguing play on paper, when it comes to a healthy Kayvon Thibodeaux. As it stands, that’s a dubious request and the rest of the Ducks didn’t look good against Fresno State last week.

Pitt-Tennessee: This game has a deep chaotic energy and I love it.

South Carolina-East Carolina: So last week I talked a ton of crap about ECU and they… didn’t prove I was wrong, but they sure had a heartbeat. I can definitely see this team dealing a pretty heavy blow to a South Carolina club transitioning under new leadership.

Illinois-Virginia: The Sickos Game of the Week is Jason Kirk’s IP, but this is NOT the Sickos Game of the Week. The Illinois adaptation is BACK, honey.

Western Kentucky Army: I’m going with the numbers here, and SP+ says it’s decided with less than a touchdown, with the Army preferring 6.8 EL ASSICOOOOOOOOOOO Shift State of Iowa-Iowa: ONE TWO THREE FOUR Air Force Navy: We talk a lot about hate in this sport, but there is real disdain in this matter. And best of all, it should be a fairly close game, with SP+ leaning Air Force at a little more than a touchdown.

Cal-TCU: Cal desperately needs this win for Justin Wilcox after an embarrassing 22-17 loss to Nevada to open the season. Unfortunately, the much-maligned Cal attack has to negotiate with a Gary Patterson defense.

Rutgers-Syracuse: Okay, no, I lied, THIS is the Sickos game of the week. The visiting ball club has a slight lead in what SP+ calls a virtual toss-up.

Colorado-Texas A&M: Yeah…the quality degradation in this service is noticeable. Saturday Night In Death Valley Again Shift McNeese-LSU: See you there.

Washington-Michigan: The Huskies were upset at home to start the season with Montana, where…there are worse FCS teams to lose to (hello, Portland State! How are you, NAU?) sour taste in the mouth of the Huskies. Washington is certainly capable of hanging and beating Michigan, but I think we’ll have to see if they actually do it.

NC State-Mississippi State: SP+ is 4.4 points in favor of NC State and all I can think about is how remarkably little I know about NC State. Just an impossibly average, generic brand program.

App State-Miami (FL): It’s time to once again hope and believe that my beloved Eers can beat Miami and get a dub about the Hurricanes. I have no doubt that I am willing to be abandoned again.

Texas-Arkansas: For the life of me, I can’t understand why I pretended this was going to be a close game. Have we learned nothing from last week when Texas played an ULL team that is almost without a doubt better? No, it’s not happening. …except for… Robert Kekaula Memorial Shift Utah-BYU: Is the only really interesting draw of the evening, and that mostly depends on what a post-Zach Wilson BYU team looks like (and how far they’ve come without him).

Vanderbilt-Colorado State: Lmao, someone really needs to win this game! How dirty is that? I love it.

State of Hawaii-Oregon: Well, in hindsight, I guess getting run over by UCLA doesn’t look too bad. And they’ve turned away the state of Portland, so I guess they have a chance as a fighter in Corvallis. I can’t wait to get home after the game and fall asleep with 10 minutes left in this game.

Stanford-USC: USC will roll.

UNLV-Arizona State: Arizona State will roll.

