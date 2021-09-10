Sports
No. 7 Maryland Hockey Beats No. 21 UMass, 1-0
About five minutes into the second quarter, hockey No. 7 Maryland and No. 21 UMass were at zero.
After it looked like midfielder Julianna Tornetta would be first on the board for the Terps, her shot hit the outside of the cage, but Maryland wasted no time. Minutes later, junior striker Margot Lawn had the ball in the circle. After going around her defender, Lawn moved and fired towards the nearest post, where Donnelly was perfectly positioned to deflect the ball over UMass goalkeeper Marlise van Tonders to put the Terps at 1-0.
In a defensive-heavy matchup, Donnellys’ goal turned out to be the only score of the game to secure the 1-0 victory for Terps as they moved to 3-1 on the season winning their first game of Terrapin Invitational.
We worked hard to improve our penalty corners, said head coach Missy Meharg. So I’m optimistic it will pay off soon. So I’m happy with a 1-0 win.
The Terrapins returned home to take on the Minutewomen in their third consecutive matchup against a ranked opponent. The UMass Minutewomen came in this matchup with an unblemished 4-0 record as they looked to continue their undefeated season with a statement win over the Terps.
Maryland used their defensive pressure from the start to force the Minutewomen into early errors. Less than three minutes into the game, the Terps received a penalty corner. However, defender Riley Donnelly’s shot was deflected as Maryland failed to score a goal.
Maryland struggled to convert their penalty corners into goals as it was 0-7 in the final game and the trend continued as the Terps missed three corner scoring opportunities in the first half.
It’s good to get the kinks out with the penalty corners at the start of the season, so we could keep working on improving that part of our game. Defender Rayne Wright said.
In Marylands, they were unable to take advantage in the other two corners of the match, which took place about a minute apart. Terps’ second corner hit the post and the third Maryland had two scoring chances, but the first shot they took was blocked and the third went wide.
The game started in a defensive fight during the first quarter as both teams tried to identify cracks in each other’s defenses but neither could break through as the first frame ended scoreless for both teams.
Marylands defenses remained strong in the first quarter, allowing the Minutewomen to get zero shots in the first 15 minutes of the game.
We are a very athletic team and we try to get our great athletes to play in space and generate as much pressure on the defense as possible. said head coach Missy Meharg.
It wasn’t until Donnelly broke through five minutes into the second quarter to put the Terps at 1-0 that both teams were able to get past the opposing defenses.
For the remainder of the half, Maryland allowed UMass to take six shots, one on target. However, the Terps defense unit led by goalkeeper Noelle Frost did not give up and let none of the shots break through, as Frost only had to save once in the first half.
In the second half, the Minutewomen wanted to react to Donnelly’s goal and pulled five corners, all of which were blocked by the Marylands defense.
The third quarter was similar to the first as both teams came out winless. Maryland struggled again to find the back of the cage on corners when it went 0-3 in the third frame.
The UMass goalkeeper has just returned from Tokyo and that shows that she is an Olympic-caliber goalkeeper for her club, Meharg said.
The Terps added eight more shots in the third frame, but the UMass defense continued to apply the pressure, preventing Maryland from converting any of those shots into goals. The Marylands defense, on the other hand, allowed the Minutewomen to get zero shots during the third frame.
After a defensive battle in the third, both teams were looking for a breakthrough in the fourth quarter, but once again the Marylands defense choked UMass.
Marylands’ offense took control of the entire game by consistently ramping up the pace and creating scoring opportunities. While Maryland failed to convert their shots into goals, the Terps attack was able to get their shots inland.
In a game dominated by the defence, save for Donnelly’s goal, neither team was able to break through again as the Terps walked away with the win.
Three things to know
1. The Terps continue to struggle to convert on penalty corners. Returning to the game against Duke, Maryland is now 0-for-16 on penalty corners. Maryland has failed to cash in on its corners in the past two games, but the talented Terps offense has found other ways to score as the Maryland defense continued to score.
2. The defense of Marylands continues to leave its mark on the game. The Terps exerted maximum defensive pressure on the UMass attack. Maryland has choked opponents with defensive pressure and forced opponents into defensive traps for the past two games. Maryland has now had two consecutive shutouts, both against ranked opponents. The Terps defense unit allowed only one shot in the last 30 minutes of play.
3. Maryland defeated UMass. To end the game, the Terps defeated the Minutewomen, 23-11. Terps’ offensive attack remains powerful as they have been able to send scoring threats in waves at his opponents in multiple ways. 11 different players from Maryland had shots against UMass and seven different players shot on target.
